Gallery: Kiek in De Kök reopens its doors

News
Introduction to Kiek in de Kok's new exhibition
Open gallery
20 photos
News

On Friday (June 21), Kiek in de Kök's Fortification Museum in Tallinn opens its doors again after a year-long renovation. Updates include a new permanent exhibition.

Tallinn is the only Estonian city that hostile forces never managed to conquer or destroy. The exhibition shows how the city's wealth from the Hanseatic trade route contributed to defensive structures, the city wall, and towers while also modernizing fortifications when fire weapons and artillery pieces took over cold weapons. Huge land fortifications in the bastion zone were built around the city.

The exhibition "Kaitstud linn, kindel kants" gives an insight into how the city kept its citizens ready for defense, how they equipped themselves with weapons and how they were able to resist the conquest attempts of the Muscovites when they besieged and bombarded the city.

The new exhibition also displays artworks that represent the city as a famous fortress structure that was changed over time into green areas and parks, as well as homes for residents. One of the most important and valuable exhibits of the Artillery Tower is the Blackhead epitaph – a memorial image of the brotherhood that fell while defending Tallinn. The work is also the oldest preserved image of Tallinn.

The new exhibition's pieces are protected by electric-free climate display cases that efficiently preserve suitable climate conditions.

The two bottom floors at Kiek in de Kök display the Blackheads Brotherhood in Tallinn's history.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:54

Tallinn ring road's Jüri roundabout partially closed for two months

17:32

Vahur Karus becomes EDF Joint Headquarters commander

17:00

Estonian women's épée team out to France in Euro Championship quarters

16:47

Supreme Court: PPA's indirect vaccination requirement was proportionate

16:23

Gallery: Taavi Teevet wins Leo Lapin Medal Prize

15:37

Tartu Town Hall bells to play selection of famous tunes this summer

15:30

Gallery: Eneli Jefimova arrives in Tallinn after gold medal win

15:00

Andrus Pedai: Time to prepare for growth, Estonia needs a leap in development

14:14

Gallery: Freedom Gallery opens Anne Parmasto's solo exhibition

13:43

Gallery: Kiek in De Kök reopens its doors

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13:26

Long line forms at Narva border crossing again Friday morning Updated

20.06

New designs for Tallinn's Ülemiste Center extension unveiled

20.06

Estonia buys Caesar self-propelled howitzers from France Updated

20.06

PPA closes Narva border crossing point after long queue forms

19.06

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan smashes world T20 cricket record with 27-ball century

20.06

ERR in Riga: Estonian bus company made Latvia change its public transport system

20.06

Estonian PM: Meloni said Monday she is not after any EU top post for ECR

18.06

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo