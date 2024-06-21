Gallery: Kiek in De Kök reopens its doors

On Friday (June 21), Kiek in de Kök's Fortification Museum in Tallinn opens its doors again after a year-long renovation. Updates include a new permanent exhibition.

Tallinn is the only Estonian city that hostile forces never managed to conquer or destroy. The exhibition shows how the city's wealth from the Hanseatic trade route contributed to defensive structures, the city wall, and towers while also modernizing fortifications when fire weapons and artillery pieces took over cold weapons. Huge land fortifications in the bastion zone were built around the city.

The exhibition "Kaitstud linn, kindel kants" gives an insight into how the city kept its citizens ready for defense, how they equipped themselves with weapons and how they were able to resist the conquest attempts of the Muscovites when they besieged and bombarded the city.

The new exhibition also displays artworks that represent the city as a famous fortress structure that was changed over time into green areas and parks, as well as homes for residents. One of the most important and valuable exhibits of the Artillery Tower is the Blackhead epitaph – a memorial image of the brotherhood that fell while defending Tallinn. The work is also the oldest preserved image of Tallinn.

The new exhibition's pieces are protected by electric-free climate display cases that efficiently preserve suitable climate conditions.

The two bottom floors at Kiek in de Kök display the Blackheads Brotherhood in Tallinn's history.

--

