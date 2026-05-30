How the Soviet UKU collective turned Estonian crafts into souvenirs

Once a Soviet-era production network, UKU turned Estonian crafts into popular mass-produced souvenirs still found in homes across the country and the diaspora.

UKU was established in 1966 on ministerial orders from Moscow, as Soviet authorities sought to develop nationally themed souvenirs for the growing number of tourists visiting Estonia.

"The war was a couple of decades behind us already," noted Ülle Jäe, curator of a new exhibition at Estonian National Museum's (ERM) Heimtali Museum marking the collective's 60th anniversary.

With ferry service from Helsinki bringing increasing numbers of tourists to visit Tallinn and its Old Town starting in 1965, it quickly became apparent there was nothing in town for them to buy.

With no funding for new factories, production was built around existing craft traditions, especially in rural areas and on the islands. Regional workshops were set up across Estonia, eventually numbering around 16 units.

All designs council-approved

"UKU employed artists who designed all the patterns," Jäe explained, noting that certain motifs, like crosses, were prohibited. "Crafters could make suggestions of their own, but everything had to be approved by a design council."

Materials were provided in advance, she added, and quality standards were high. Items that didn't sell well were removed from production.

UKU items on display at a new retrospective exhibition at ERM's Heimtali Museum. May 2026. Source: Anu Ansu

Production itself, meanwhile, often focused on established regional traditions, many of which survive today, from lace shawls and scarves in Haapsalu to splint wood baskets in Avinurme and linen textiles in Võru.

Other popular items included hand-knit sweaters and mittens, metal jewelry, tableware and forged metal details, many of which can still be found in people's homes and wardrobes today.

Vibrant display

The collective model also allowed for flexible working arrangements unusual for the time, Jäe said, including those physically unable to work full-time, mothers caring for children at home and pensioners.

"Some very skilled workers could earn several hundred rubles a month," she added.

UKU was shut down in 1994, when its sample collection of nearly 3,000 items was transferred to the Estonian National Museum.

The production collective's story is now on display at ERM's Heimtali Museum, where a new exhibition offers visitors an up-close look at a cross-section of hundreds of UKU products and related items, including 15 sets of Estonian folk dress.

"UKU: 60 years since the founding of the folk arts and crafts production collective" will remain open through September 30.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!