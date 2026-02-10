X!

Estonian artisans recreating traditional Pärnu County sheepskin coats

News
Handicraft experts working on traditional sheepskin coats from the Pärnu County area to go with their regional folk dress. February 2026.
Handicraft experts working on traditional sheepskin coats from the Pärnu County area to go with their regional folk dress. February 2026. Source: ERR
News

A group of Estonian artisans are hand-sewing traditional sheep- and sealskin coats from historic Pärnu County parishes, reviving techniques and winterwear nearly lost to time.

To help preserve the region's cultural heritage, a project is underway at the Tõstamaa Craft Center to recreate sheepskin coats once worn with folk dress in the parishes of Pärnu County.

Each coat is made entirely by hand, using traditional stitching methods and materials. With winter cold at its peak, the heavy coats are practical as well.

The project was initiated by folk dress expert Anu Randmaa, who has long wanted to recreate the ornate coats once collected from Tõstamaa and other parishes of Pärnu County.

Handicraft experts working on traditional sheepskin coats from the Pärnu County area to go with their regional folk dress. February 2026. Source: ERR

The idea, she said, dates back to her first year of a folk dress-making course in 2000, when she encountered examples of the coats in museums. Her goal was to revive authentic traditional winterwear, including coats, hats and overcoats, rooted in Pärnu County parish traditions.

The course underway in Tõstamaa brings together veteran folk dress artisans creating coats to accompany their own regional dress.

Under the guidance of coatmaker Made Uus, participants have studied museum pieces and learned traditional sewing techniques, including for leather and sheepskin.

Handicraft experts working on traditional sheepskin coats from the Pärnu County area to go with their regional folk dress. February 2026. Source: ERR

'We don't live on farms anymore'

Sourcing materials has been one of the project's challenges.

"We don't live on farms anymore," Randmaa said, adding that that means suitable hides aren't readily available.

"In these coats, the hide itself, not the fur, is the valuable material, requiring sheep that produce suitable skins," she explained.

In all, ten coats are in the works, representing the parishes of Tõstamaa, Mihkli, Häädemeeste, Pärnu-Jaagupi and Audru.

Handicraft experts working on traditional sheepskin coats from the Pärnu County area to go with their regional folk dress. February 2026. Source: ERR

Expert Maia Agar is working on an Audru Parish coat distinguished by cuffs and details made not of sheepskin, but sealskin.

Trying on her coat and yet-unattached sleeves, she described the work as physically demanding, noting that long hours of sewing by hand strain the hands and fingers. "But it's so inspiring and challenging!" she added.

A different style of Audru Parish coat is being made by expert Tiia Heinsaar, who is recreating a pleated version of which no museum specimen exists.

Handicraft experts working on traditional sheepskin coats from the Pärnu County area to go with their regional folk dress. February 2026. Source: ERR

The design is based on limited historical documentation, and features pleats similar to those found on Muhu island coats.

"There are no other coats like it here in Pärnu County," Heinsaar said.

The group's coats are nearing completion and will be unveiled in Pärnu during Independence Day celebrations in two weeks.

Photos of the finished garments will also be published on the Estonian national costume website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:31

Trail camera captures deer feeding time in the forest

18:10

Older Estonian women trade aerobics for barbells in 60+ gym class

17:41

Estonian sports museum showcases country's first ever Winter Olympics appearance

17:06

Estonia holds on to 12th spot in corruption perception index

16:37

Gallery: Estonian Olympic champ Erika Salumäe biopic premieres in Tallinn

15:59

Rescuers recover body from the sea at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach

15:53

Riigikogu presidential election votes set for early September

15:28

Lithuania removes Estonian skating coach from Winter Olympics team

14:55

Expert on Epstein files: Who exactly benefits from the chaos?

14:21

Estonian foreign intelligence: Russia building a massive drone army

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

09.02

'Estonia needs everyone who wants to belong': New exhibition explores complex diaspora identities

09.02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far

09.02

Behind the scenes of Estonia's newly opened Saaremaa–Hiiumaa ice road

09.02

Estonia to open more ice roads as ferries continue to struggle

09.02

FM: Difficult to look Ukrainians in the eye after President Karis' comments

08:54

Estonian icebreakers free over 50 ships from ice-bound Baltic Sea coastline

06.02

Estonia bans over 1,000 more Russian soldiers from entering Schengen zone

11:05

Kaupo Rosin: Russia has no intention of militarily attacking Estonia or NATO this coming year

08.02

German wargame simulating Baltic attack dismissed as 'insulting' and 'nonsense'

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo