Estonia's Mulgi center seeks urine to revive traditional dyeing method

The Mulgi Experience Center in Southern Estonia is collecting urine to produce a traditional dye known as "pot blue," once commonly used in local folk dress in the Mulgimaa region, Lõuna-Eesti Postimees writes.

Those who want to contribute to the cause can donate urine either on site at a specifically installed latrine called the Vutimuna, or "Quail Egg," or by bringing it in jars, the Southeastern Estonian edition of the daily writes (link in Estonian).

The Mulgi Experience Center aims to demonstrate the traditional dyeing process in practice, noting that historically, distinctive pot-blue garments from Helme Parish were said to make others keep their distance in church.

Workshops on the dyeing process will be held in July and August, led by artisan Jana Hindrikson, who is dedicated to preserving old traditions.

The project invites people to reconnect with Mulgi heritage by blending cultural education with hands-on experiences, breathing new life into old customs.

