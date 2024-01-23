X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Knitters issue call to wear patterned Estonian mittens on Independence Day

News
The Knitters' Reproduction Club (Kudujate koopiaklubi) has issued a call to wear traditional Estonian patterned gloves and mittens on Independence Day. January 2024.
Open gallery
7 photos
News

The worldwide, nearly 300-woman-strong Knitters' Reproduction Club has issued a call for people in Estonia to celebrate Independence Day on February 24 by donning traditional wool patterned gloves and mittens.

Previously, the Knitters' Reproduction Club (Kudujate koopiaklubi) worked together to knit more than 80 pairs of Muhu stockings that viewers could admire at the world's largest Muhu stocking exhibition at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in 2020.

In 2021, the club presented Anu Raud with more than 74 reproduced pairs of knitted Mulgi mittens, in honor of the Estonian textile artist's 80th birthday and in support of the Anu Raud Center.

Now the women are inviting the public to break out their knits for Estonian Independence Day.

"The Knitters' Reproduction Club is inviting people to wear Estonian patterned mittens on February 24," said club leader Heleri Jürisson. "And everyone can choose which mittens according to their own affiliation – where their forebears are from, or what area they feel most connected to."

People often ask what exactly constitutes an "Estonian mitten" – is an Estonian mitten blue, black and white? It isn't, in fact.

"Estonians were pretty stationary in the past, and it's because of this that these mittens have varied by parish," explained Anu Pink, the other head of the club with a master's degree in inherited crafts. "Patterns would differ, and even the colors chosen and considered the most beautiful would differ."

According to Pink, the main criteria is that the mittens be made from wool. They are often quite densely knitted as well.

"Maybe Estonians loved lots of patterns, which is why the mittens had to be knit pretty densely, from fairly fine yarn using fairly thin needles," she noted, adding that a major favorite color combination was natural white and dark blue.

"It was believed that mitten patterns are good luck and that they protect the wearer against all things bad and evil," the master knitter said. "And that's what we'd like even today."

She hopes to see a resurgence of people wearing patterned Estonian mittens and gloves on an everyday basis.

The collection at ERM includes more than 4,000 pairs of Estonian gloves and mittens, and users can also browse traditional knitwear online via the Museums Public Portal (MUIS).

Those who want to join in showing off their knitted mittens on February 24 can share photos on social media with the hashtag #kannaneestikindaid.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:30

Series of documentaries about Ukraine to be shown at Tartu's ERM in February

15:47

University of Tartu launching Estonia's biggest women's health study yet

15:37

Estonia's new budget strategy debate to test the government and fiscal balance

15:20

Alchemy explored at highest level of church in medieval Tartu

14:46

ERR in Poland: New Donald Tusk government addressing public broadcasting controversies

14:36

Official: Proceeds from frozen Russian assets could take up to two years to reach Ukraine

14:11

Education minister: Võrklaev's suggestion would mean cutting research funds

14:07

Media: Russia stations S-300 air defense system in Saint Petersburg

14:01

Icebreaking season starts in the Gulf of Finland

13:37

School lunch numbers in at last minute on day one of teachers' strike

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.01

BaltCap fund theft causes several Estonian pension funds millions in losses

22.01

Former EDF chief: Russia's ammo production now in wartime mode

22.01

Photos: Teachers protest in Estonian capital as nationwide strike begins

22.01

Norwegian army chief warns against Russia threat

22.01

Foreign students dropping out but not on a mass scale

22.01

Coalition fails to agree on teachers' salaries

09:49

Photos: Tallinn tram service ground to halt by Viru ring derailment Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: