X!

Expert: Wool keeps you warm even when a bit damp

News
The Knitters' Reproduction Club showing off traditional Estonian patterned wool gloves and mittens. January 2024.
The Knitters' Reproduction Club showing off traditional Estonian patterned wool gloves and mittens. January 2024. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Wool clothes have the unique ability to stay warm even when slightly damp, making wool a top choice for cold-weather clothing, materials expert Diana Tuulik says.

Wool can absorb roughly 30–40 percent of its weight in moisture without feeling wet to the touch, explained Diana Tuulik, a materials science expert and lecturer at Tallinn University of Applied Sciences (TTK).

That trapped moisture also actually releases heat, helping keep wool garments warm even when damp. This makes wool ideal not just for outdoor enthusiasts but also baby clothes, keeping infants stably comfortable and warm in varying conditions.

From sheep to alpaca, all wools are insulating, Tuulik said, regardless of the animal source.

"If we want to compare warmth, we should focus not on the fiber itself but the fabric made from the fibers," she explained. Thickness, density and the material's ability to trap still air are what ultimately determine how warm a garment will feel.

And it's that trapped air that is key: the more air trapped between the fibers, the less heat escapes. Wool's natural crimp locks in air, which is why it's so popular for staying warm in cold conditions.

Colorful knit wool socks and hats. Source: Ülo Josing/ERR

Merino wool, from a fine-fiber sheep breed of the same name, has become especially popular over the years. Soft and lightweight, merino can be worn directly against the skin, making it a suitable choice for base layers such as long underwear.

"It's often hard to believe it's even wool at all," Tuulik said. Its softness doesn't sacrifice warmth, however, because the fiber still traps enough air.

Mid- and outer layers typically use coarser wool, creating thicker, denser fabrics better at blocking wind and cold. Coarser wool is naturally water-repellent, the materials expert noted, though this can be affected by modern finishes meant to make it softer for comfort.

Wool is also naturally dirt-resistant. Tuulik advised following care labels when washing: hand wash or use a gentle machine cycle to minimize shrinkage.

Aging wool isn't necessarily a drawback, however, as older wool can become denser and even warmer over time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Sandra Saar, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:38

Expert: Wool keeps you warm even when a bit damp

17:09

Hendrik Johannes Terras: On food security and tins

16:47

Government moves to restrict politicians from tampering with pension funds Updated

16:35

Estonian court challenges PPA over trans refugee family reunification denial

16:02

Wild animals often struggling with the cold winter

15:26

Experts: US shadow fleet seizures barely impacting oil prices, but pressuring Russia

14:58

Letter delivery could move to parcel machines this year

14:25

New complex gives boost to aircraft servicing business in Estonia

13:49

Narva's shrinking population forcing more kindergartens and schools to close

13:13

Pärnu wants to rebuild 1930s city center bridge

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.01

Security guard working on Estonia's border passed information to Russia's FSB

20.01

Marek Tamm: Is it possible to become an Estonian?

21.01

Over 20 people evacuated after Tallinn warehouse blaze

20.01

Estonian comic Ari Matti Mustonen takes Netflix by storm

21.01

Estonia to decide how much and which kind of long-range air defense to procure

21.01

Largest solar park in Baltics to open in Lääne County this summer

09:58

Pharmacists and doctors notice uptick in scabies cases

21.01

EKRE leader: I'm glad the old world order is done for

21.01

New Vabamu exhibition tells stories of Estonia's worldwide diaspora Updated

21.01

World's largest record company Universal Music to close its Estonian office

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo