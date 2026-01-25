X!

Photos: Café opens on Bay of Pärnu ice

Cafe on the Pärnu Bay ice.
This weekend, visitors to Pärnu Beach can stop by a café set up on the frozen bay. On Saturday, those who came out enjoyed the beautiful weather and warm fish soup.

Unlike last year, when proper ice never formed on Pärnu Bay, this winter has been different. The bay is solidly frozen and on Saturday, it was bustling with activity. People headed out for a walk or a sleigh ride a couple of kilometers from shore to reach the pop-up café set up on the ice for the weekend.

"We've never had weather like this for the café before — it's always been extreme conditions. But people still come out, just like today. Look around, you're two kilometers out in the middle of Pärnu Bay, there's great music, awesome people and beautiful weather. If we could count on ice like this every year, I'd build a whole town out here for a month. The ice is more than 25 centimeters thick — it can handle anything," said Taavi Holter, organizer of the Pärnu Kalatakso (fish taxi) café.

Visitors enjoyed the weather while sampling fish soup made over an open fire from zander and salmon, as well as fried Baltic herring.

"We're making Baltic herring fillets in a panko crust here today," said fish chef Erki.

"We came out on snowmobiles to eat. The weather's amazing, the sun is shining, there are plenty of people, the soup is hot, the pastries are good, what more could you want on a Saturday?" said Elmu and Asko.

"It was really cool. We came on foot — we didn't want to drive so we could really soak in the experience," said Anni.

"Today's just perfect — the sun is out, the atmosphere is great and good company too. We're eating fish," said Elise.

"Beautiful weather. And it's not every day you end up two kilometers out on sea ice," Malvo noted.

"It's awesome, just awesome. We'd only heard about things like this before, but never managed to come. The weather's perfect and the whole setting is just great," said Ain.

"It's cool — there are so many people here and I love a crowd. And it's also really cool that you can come by sleigh," said Grit and Jonna.

The café on the ice of Pärnu Bay is also open Sunday.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Marko Tooming

