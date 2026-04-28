Iconic Pärnu beach elephant slide returns, signaling summer is coming

The iconic elephant slide has returned to the beach in Pärnu, signaling that summer is on its way despite Estonia's recent return to chillier weather.

While much of the country has seen cold, wind and even late-April snow in the past week, Estonia's summer capital has reinstalled its iconic elephant-shaped slide at Pärnu Beach, drawing visitors of all ages to the shoreline.

"It's such a cheerful buzz when the city puts up a tree for Christmas and an elephant at the beach for summer," the City of Pärnu wrote on social media.

Installed in the shallows, the two-meter-high elephant allows children to slide directly into the water, making it a perennial favorite for young beachgoers.

The elephant slide was first introduced in 2013, marking the 175th anniversary of Pärnu as a resort town.

It will remain on the beach through September.

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