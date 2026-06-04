Pärnu kids brush up on water safety ahead of summer on the coast

Around 200 children took part in a water safety day in Pärnu, learning how to keep safe in and around water, respond in emergencies and even assist someone in distress.

The Rescue Board-organized event included a rescue demonstration followed by hands-on exercises in basic water rescue techniques and how to call for help.

Among other skills, crew members from the Pärnu Rescue Brigade even taught participants how to use everyday items as improvised rescue tools.

"We practiced how to save someone using stuff you actually have with you, so if there's no life preserver, you can use a bag and a ball," said Lisanna, a local 6th grader. "I think I could definitely handle it."

Her classmate Rasmus said they also learned how to reach someone safely in the water.

"So I can use a rope or other things to rescue someone, but we always have to crouch low and pull with both hands," he said. "Otherwise it won't work."

Younger kids were likewise taught to recognize whether someone is unconscious and how to respond, learning to check for breathing and pulse, shake them a bit and attempt to check in verbally.

Children also practiced how to correctly put on life jackets.

"The most important thing is choosing the right size based on weight," said Kärt, a volunteer rescuer from Rauksi. "Everything has to be properly fastened so nothing is loose."

'Talk to about water safety at home'

Authorities say risks around water vary by age: younger children are more likely to disappear from view, while older kids tend to overestimate their abilities in the water.

"That includes roughhousing and not respecting nature," said Irje Tammeleht, head of prevention at the Western Regional Rescue Service. "It's important to remember that a situation can turn dangerous very quickly."

With the summer season fast approaching, she urged families to talk more about water safety, noting such conversations are becoming less common at home.

"Our safety awareness assessments showed that fewer and fewer families are talking about water and fire safety at home," she said. "I encourage parents to talk to their children."

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