Tallinn's beach season officially opens on June 1

The official beach season begins in Tallinn on Monday (June 1) and Forus security company will be responsible for safety and public order at the capital's beaches

As in previous years, Tallinn will again have five public bathing beaches this year: Pirita, Stroomi, Kakumäe, Harku and Pikakari.

During the bathing season, more than 40 Forus lifeguards will ensure the safety of beach visitors and swimmers, provide first aid when necessary and monitor public order.

Lifeguards will provide updated information on beach conditions several times a day by recording water and air temperatures, the UV index and indicating with signal flags whether swimming is permitted or not.

Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik (Cennter) said preparations for the beach season have been completed and the city is ready for summer. "

The cooperation with Forus that began last year worked smoothly and gives us confidence that beach safety services are being professionally organized. At the same time, a safe summer also depends greatly on the behavior of beachgoers themselves – it is important to follow safety rules and be considerate of other visitors," said Terik.

Beach safety services will operate at all public Tallinn beaches from June 1 through August 31 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

You can check bathing water conditions for bodies of water across Estonia on the Health Board's website.

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