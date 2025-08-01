Water-related deaths in Estonia down by one third to July

Water-related fatalities in Estonia are down by a third on year to the end of July.

As of July 30, a reported 14 people perishedin water-related accidents in Estonia this year, compared with a figure of 21 for the first seven months of last year.

The majority of the deceased were men, while the average age was 64, Rescue Board (Päästeamet) data reveals.

Berit-Helena Lamp, adviser at the board's safety and communications department, said over half of those who died had been intoxicated.

"More than half of the drowning victims this year were intoxicated or suspected of being intoxicated. In five cases, people fell into the water, in four cases they drowned while fishing, and in several cases, the activity leading up to the drowning is unknown," Lamp said.

Karita Jaroševitš, spokesperson for private security firm G4S, which provides lifeguarding services, noted the danger of freshwater bodies, including rivers such as Tartu's Emajõgi.

"Most of the dangerous situations at our beaches this year have occurred on the Emajõgi River, where the current can be too strong for swimmers and carry them out of the buoy-marked area," Jaroševitš said.

The Rescue Board also stressed that a large portion of water accidents are related to boats and other watercraft, SUP boards etc.

"There may be issues with the technical condition of the floating devices, or people are not taking weather conditions into account. In this regard, wearing safety equipment is vital. In several cases, lives have been saved because people in risky situations and/or in distress were noticed quickly and intervention followed," Lamp said.

Jaroševitš pointed out that intoxicated beachgoers also make up a more broader issue for her company.

"While the number of public order violations has been falling over the years, there are still many people who come to the beach with glass containers (724 cases) and pets (833). There have been 689 [cases of] intoxicated beachgoers, and G4S lifeguards have provided first aid 179 times this year," Jaroševitš said. In total, eight people in peril of drowning were rescued by personnel from the company, and no drowning deaths happened at beaches monitored by G4S, Jaroševitš added.

Another major problem has been the high number of children going missing at the beach, happily reunited with their parent or guardian later on. "This season, G4S lifeguards have helped reunite a lost child with their parent 33 times already, 32 of which took place at Pärnu beach," Jaroševitš continued.

Neither Jaroševitš nor Lamp specified whether the poor weather this summer, particularly in the earlier part of the season, had had an influence on the fall in water-related fatalities or other incidents.

