Border guard calls for more official swimming spots on Narva River

The Narva River marks the border between Estonia and the Russian Federation.
The Narva River marks the border between Estonia and the Russian Federation. Source: Allan Aksiim/ERR
More official swimming zones could be placed along the Narva River, which makes up part of Estonia's eastern border, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has said. However, municipalities have so far considered installing these to be too costly.

Swimming in the Narva River, which separates Estonia from the Russian Federation, can spell a hefty fine as it represents a border violation: This summer, the Estonian border guard has apprehended 30 violations of the swimming ban, with the highest fine stretching to €600 — though in most cases a warning is issued.

The river runs south to north, from Lake Peipus (Peipsi järv) to Narva-Jõesuu on the Baltic Sea, and swimming is prohibited along 70 kilometers of the watercourse, including in summer.

Border guards believe there should be more swimming zones, however, on top of the sole existing official permitted spot at Joaoru, in Narva itself.

Erik Liiva, head of the information monitoring department at the Eastern Prefecture, said: "We have started a discussion with local governments about where these additional swimming areas might be, where people could cool off under the hot summer sun."

The Joaoru beach is essentially a pond and not seen as an attractive spot to swim by locals in any case.

"I go to Narva-Jõesuu. I would prefer a sandy beach where you can take long walks. Joaoru is a smaller swimming spot," said Narva Deputy Mayor Marina Šurupova.

The current situation has been in place for nearly 30 years now, and while paddling on the riverbanks is not barred, border guards will intervene from the moment a person starts swimming away from the official zone, Liiva said.

This has a safety aspect as well as a security aspect, "mainly so that they don't get carried away by the current and end up on the other side of the border line," he added.

On a conditional basis, members of the public are also allowed to swim in the mouth of the Narva River, but as a non-official site there are no marker buoys or lifeguards present.

"And among the public, it's a very popular place that people visit constantly. If they swim, it's at their own risk," Narva-Jõesuu Mayor Maksim Iljin said of this alternative spot.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

