Hot weather puts spotlight on Estonia's top beaches and swimming spots

Estonia's beaches are likely to attract plenty of people in the current hot spell. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
With the recent hot spell prompting the Environment Agency to issue a weather warning, weekly Maaleht listed many of the best places to cool off with a dip, both by the sea and at freshwater sites by rivers and lakes.

The most popular swimming spots in Estonia were as suggested by public response to a 2023 Land Board (Maa-amet) survey.

The top eight inland water bodies, both natural and man-made, are: Peipsi järv, Estonia's largest lake – and the fourth largest lake in Europe, with Kauksi beach getting a special mention from among the lengthy shoreline spots; Vihula järv, Viitna Pikkjärv and Porkuni järv in Lääne-Viru County, Võrtsjärv (Tartu County), Aidu järv (Jõgeva County), Väinjärv (Järva County) and Valgevälja quarry in Haapsalu, Lääne County.

Meanwhile, the top three Baltic Sea beaches by public vote are X, Kunda, Võsu, and Klooga.

For those who can't get out of the city, the various beaches on the Kopli peninsula in Tallinn, as well as those west of the city, such as at Vääna-Jõesuu, are must-visits, while inland Tartu has beaches along the banks of the Emajõgi river.

As Estonia's summer capital, Pärnu naturally attracts beachgoers in throngs in any case; Narva-Jõesuu, Ida-Viru County, is a well-known seaside resort, Kuressaare (Saaremaa) offers the Roomassaare harbor, and the inland towns of Võru (Tamula järv), Viljandi (which has its own lake as well as the nearby Paala järv) and Paide, which has an artificial lake popular for swimming.

Of the above, the top-ranked Kunda beach has won the hearts of vacationers for its clean and beautiful sandy shore and has even been referred to as the "Ibiza of Estonia," Maaleht reports, while Saaremaa with 21 beaches has the greatest selection of popular beaches – followed by 14 mentioned in Harju County.

The Environment Agency stated that as of Friday the warmest water temperatures were to be found at Peipsi järv (at 24 degrees almost as warm as the air), Tamula (22.7 degrees), and Võrtsjärv (21.6 degrees), while the Emajõgi, Jägala and Narva rivers all gave readings around the 22-degree mark as well.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

