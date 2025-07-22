Swimmers defy Tallinn's Inglirand Beach ban

Large crowds of swimmers still take to the water at Inglirand Beach in the capital, even though the water is often contaminated and there are no lifeguards in the area.

The beach is next to the Russalka Monument and has faced problems with water quality for years.

Fifteen young people required hospital treatment in 2024 for various gastrointestinal infections after swimming in the area last year.

"What's the root issue? It's still the same — there are several stormwater outlets there, and in fact, there's also a port nearby," said Central Tallinn district elder Sander Andla (Reform).

New signs prohibiting swimming were installed last year, but Inglirand continues to draw large crowds.

Beachgoers told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" that they were aware of the warning signs.

"There is a sign up. We do not swim there, but the beach is here. Wastewater is discharged into that area. We know it and we do not swim there," said Tatjana, a beach visitor.

A no swimming sign at Tallinn's Inglirand Beach in July 2025. Source: ERR

"E. coli is everywhere. Even the water from our taps — you have to let it run first because it smells suspicious. So I think it is not that bad here," said Kristel.

"Warm weather is so rare in Estonia that I think on hot days people probably just ignore it and go into the water anyway, but I am aware of it. We usually go to Pirita or Stroomi," said Robert.

Andla said that in the long run, the goal is still to improve the water quality at Inglirand.

"The only solution is really to move those same stormwater outlets farther away. As for the timeline, we have to understand that this is not a job that can be done in a week by three men — it will take several million from the city budget," he told the show.

Andla said the outlets will not be relocated this summer, but perhaps sometime in the future.

Until then, the district government can only focus on informing the public.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!