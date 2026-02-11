Gallery: Winner announced in Pärnu Beach House design competition

The winner has been announced in the architectural competition for the renovation and extension of Pärnu Beach House.

KAMP Arhitektid's winning design "Alt Pernau" is based on maintaining the architectural beauty of the original beach house designed by Olev Siinmaa.

According to the developer, construction work could get underway by next spring.

Transcom, which owns Pärnu Beach House, wants to demolish the sales pavilions and build a spa hotel in its place. The beach house itself will be renovated, with the newly reconstructed complex housing restaurants and a hotel reception.

Twenty-five entries were submitted, with KAMP Arhitektid's entry entitled "Alt Pernau," designed by Jan Skolimowski, Anton Andres and Kaspar Kruuse, declared the winner.

Skolimowski told ERR that the goal is to restore the beach house as authentically as possible, with any additions designed to fit in with the current building in a respectful manner.

The winning entry in the architectural competition for the redevelopment of Pärnu Beach House. Source: KAMP Arhitektid

"Overall, the building itself will offer a new quality to Pärnu and its public space. We will definitely maintain the beauty of Olev Siinmaa's concrete architecture and also add our own touch of formal boldness," said Skolimowski.

Pärnu city architect Siim Orav was delighted with the number of entries in the competition, which demonstrates the importance of the Pärnu Beach House building.

"The 'Alt Pernau' project was a very warm solution, presented in a highly professional manner. When I reviewed the materials as a member of the jury, this project really stood out," said Orav.

"It was important that the original beach house building designed by Olev Siinmaa would continue to be seen as a valuable object and that everything built around it would complement rather than dominate this architectural gem," he added.

According to Kaspar Kokk, a member of Transcom's management board, the winning design is also well thought out from a commercial point of view. If everything goes according to plan, construction work could begin in the next few years.

"Once we have agreed on the terms with the city, I believe construction could begin, if not this spring, then next spring," said Kokk.

According to Kokk, the renovation and expansion of the beach area could cost an estimated €20 million.

