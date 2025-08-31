Pärnu entrepreneurs satisfied with summer season

Entrepreneurs in Estonia's summer capital Pärnu say they are generally satisfied with the summer, despite the poor weather and a later-than-usual start.

The season at Lottemaa, located just outside Pärnu, is coming to an end. The unsettled summer has had an impact, and the theme park has made several investments to become less dependent on the weather.

"We've lost a bit in visitor numbers due to the colder and rainier summer. But overall, it went very well; the feedback has been very positive. The share of Latvian visitors has risen quite significantly, as has the share of Finnish visitors," said Lottemaa CEO Margit Toodu.

Hotels also saw an increase in Latvian visitors this summer. The number of Finnish guests, however, declined.

Kairi Lusik, head of Viiking Spa Hotel, said this summer was similar in terms of nights sold

"Maybe a small increase of 2-3 percent. The top five target markets remained the same: Finland in first place, followed by Estonia, Latvia, Germany, and Lithuania. There were changes in the number of nights sold to different markets," she said.

"Unfortunately, it must be said that it was disappointing that the number of nights sold to Finnish tourists dropped by 10 percent this summer. Latvians saw the most notable increase," Lusik told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

An approaching downpour at Pärnu Beach. Source: Aili Vahtla

Kristel Kaubi, head of Hestia Hotel Strand, said the company had an "excellent" season in 2024 and "this year fell somewhat short."

"There are probably several reasons for that, but the weather is certainly an important factor. The number of Latvian visitors remained relatively stable, and since there has been strong pressure on mid-range pricing, there may have been slightly more Latvians during the summer months than last year," she told the show.

Both Kaubi and Lusik said there were more Estonian visitors this summer compared to last year.

Restaurants also saw the season start later due to poor weather, but overall they were satisfied with the summer.

"At Restaurant Borgo on Pühavaimu Street, where there's a lot of foot traffic, our summer started quite abruptly in June. But at Mon Ami, which is more fine dining and a bit off the main street, the start of the summer was delayed," said Merli Liidemaa, owner of the two restaurants.

"Restaurant Borgo has only been open for seven months, so we do not have previous seasons to compare with. But at Mon Ami, consumption was lower. In previous summers there were more customers, more movement, and more was consumed," Liidemaa said.

Entrepreneurs said that in addition to the weather, they were significantly affected by the VAT increase and the overall economic environment.

