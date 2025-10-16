X!

Circuit court upholds water park drowning case acquittal

News
Tallinn Circuit Court.
Tallinn Circuit Court. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Tallinn Circuit Court has upheld the acquittal of defendants in a 2023 drowning death case at a Pärnu water park.

Following an appeal, the circuit court upheld the first tier Pärnu County Court's January 20 ruling acquitting OÜ Tervise Paradiis and its senior instructor, only making changes in respect of legal fees.

On March 11, 2023, a man who was a guest at the park drowned after being pushed into its four-meter-deep pool, with the prosecution arguing the park did not ensure the victim receive the timely and appropriate assistance that might have saved his life.

Senior instructor Gert Kuusik of Tervise Paradiis was accused of appointing an unqualified substitute during a missing duty instructor's shift, a substitute who lacked necessary training and skills to handle emergencies, but both courts found the senior instructor had not violated his duty of care and bore no responsibility for the customer's death.

The circuit court found that neither current law nor OÜ Tervise Paradiis' own regulations called for prior training for a duty instructor, meaning the senior instructor had not breached his duty of care. Since the company's liability depended on whether the accusation against the senior instructor was justified, its acquittal also remained unaltered, and the civil claim remained unexamined; the circuit court adjusted the county court's ruling only with respect to the legal costs awarded, in favor of OÜ Tervise Paradiis.

The judgment has not yet entered into force and may be appealed with the Supreme Court within 30 days.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

local elections

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:49

Riigikogu committee questions plan to drop taxi driver photo requirement

13:48

Prime minister: Roads through Russian territory will remain closed

13:10

Historic Pärnu church shows off nearly finished new look

12:47

Reburial work starts for Saaremaa civilians executed during WWII

12:01

Estonian-built 1844 organ in Alaska among oldest in America

11:41

Estonia partners with girls' tech club to launch civilian drone training Updated

11:22

Circuit court upholds water park drowning case acquittal

10:47

Hans Väre: No one dares being unpopulist

10:08

Jõhvi–Narva section of Tallinn–Narva highway may get four lanes in a decade

09:45

Defense official: Baltics should build uniform and identical drone wall

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.10

Canadian Air Force pilots practice debut road landings in Estonia

15.10

Yle: Finnish fighter jets may soon be able to fly in Estonian airspace

15.10

Estonia sanctions Russian judges who sentenced museum director to penal colony

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

14.10

Estonian court orders crypto trader to pay Ukrainian NGO 30x value of Russian donation

15.10

EKRE complaint calls for e-voting to be stopped immediately

15.10

LuxExpress cuts Tartu-Riga trips after city refuses to provide extra funding

15.10

Report: Semaglutide effective but too expensive to universally adopt in Estonia

15.10

Abandoned agreements and unratified treaties: Why Saatse Boot is still Russian territory

15.10

Winner announced in Lasnamäe swimming pool complex design competition

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo