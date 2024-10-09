Deliberation of water park death starts in Pärnu County Court

The Pärnu County Court has begun hearings in a criminal case regarding the death of a man who was pushed into the water at the Tervise Paradiis water park.

The prosecutor is accusing both the company Tervise Paradiis and its employee, Gert Kuusik, of causing the death of a 27-year-old man who drowned at the Tervise Paradiis water park in March of last year due to negligence, according to a report from "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The prosecution argues that Kuusik's guilt lies in assigning an administrator to work instead of a trained lifeguard, resulting in delayed assistance to the victim. Tervise Paradiis and Gert Kuusik have denied the charges, maintaining that the administrator had the necessary training.

"Since 2007, a government regulation has required water parks to provide assistance when offering services. In this case, at Tervise Paradiis, the ability to provide such assistance was lacking because a person without the proper qualifications was assigned to the role. Had a qualified employee been present, the risk of death could have been significantly reduced or prevented. This is the main accusation – creating a dangerous situation, which tragically resulted in death," said District Prosecutor Olgerd Petersell.

Tervise Paradiis' defense attorney, Stella Veber, stated that the charges are unfounded. "The primary reason is that the victim did not fall into the water on his own, but was pushed in. The victim's companions did not alert Tervise Paradiis staff about the person at the bottom of the four-meter-deep pool. Tervise Paradiis had adequate training, and the staff member had the required skills. Our defense team will call witnesses to confirm the level of training the employee had," Veber said.

