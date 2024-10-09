X!

Deliberation of water park death starts in Pärnu County Court

News
Court.
Court. Source: Pixabay / sergeitokmanov
News

The Pärnu County Court has begun hearings in a criminal case regarding the death of a man who was pushed into the water at the Tervise Paradiis water park.

The prosecutor is accusing both the company Tervise Paradiis and its employee, Gert Kuusik, of causing the death of a 27-year-old man who drowned at the Tervise Paradiis water park in March of last year due to negligence, according to a report from "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The prosecution argues that Kuusik's guilt lies in assigning an administrator to work instead of a trained lifeguard, resulting in delayed assistance to the victim. Tervise Paradiis and Gert Kuusik have denied the charges, maintaining that the administrator had the necessary training.

"Since 2007, a government regulation has required water parks to provide assistance when offering services. In this case, at Tervise Paradiis, the ability to provide such assistance was lacking because a person without the proper qualifications was assigned to the role. Had a qualified employee been present, the risk of death could have been significantly reduced or prevented. This is the main accusation – creating a dangerous situation, which tragically resulted in death," said District Prosecutor Olgerd Petersell.

Tervise Paradiis' defense attorney, Stella Veber, stated that the charges are unfounded. "The primary reason is that the victim did not fall into the water on his own, but was pushed in. The victim's companions did not alert Tervise Paradiis staff about the person at the bottom of the four-meter-deep pool. Tervise Paradiis had adequate training, and the staff member had the required skills. Our defense team will call witnesses to confirm the level of training the employee had," Veber said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:27

Mihhail Kõlvart: There will be no tax stability

16:04

Hanna Lisette Aabna has eyes set on rallying's peak levels

15:28

Deliberation of water park death starts in Pärnu County Court

15:18

Deputy mayor on walking back snow clearing pledge: Money does not grow on trees

14:55

Ülle Madise: I need no theater to remind me life is nasty, brutish and short

14:48

Minister: Nordica sale has been obstructed by SAS contract

14:18

Future of Tehumardi 'broken sword' monument revisited on battle's 80th anniversary

14:03

Historian: Estonia Theater annex should be smaller or the theater relocated

13:38

Economy ministry scraps plan for diverse employer label

12:58

Marilin Eessalu and Halliki Krenin: Business freedom needs limiting in climate crisis

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.10

Experts: Russia's rising losses caused by Ukraine's new weapons, failed offensive

07.10

Changing status of Russian proper names in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.10

2024 temporary residence permit quota still hundreds short of being filled

08.10

Kylie Minogue announces Tallinn tour date

07:59

Investigators can no longer use telecoms data as criminal evidence

08.10

International study: Estonia grows as a knowledge economy

08.10

Lithuanian citizen who burgled homes in Pärnu, Tartu counties to stand trial

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo