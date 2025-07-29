Estonian rescue workers heading to Spain to help fight wildfires

Forty Estonian rescue workers will travel to Spain in August to help fight wildfires for the second year in a row.

This year, the heatwave began significantly earlier in Southern Europe. In Spain, there have already been over 3,300 fires across more than 20,000 hectares of forest and land, the Rescue Board said.

Two teams of Estonian rescuers, totaling 40 people, will be sent to help manage the fires.

The first team will be in the Castilla-La Mancha region from August 1-16, and the second team will be in the Galicia region from August 17-30.

Half of the team members went to Spain last August to battle the blazes, while the other half are new and have no prior foreign experience.

"The mission's goal is to assist specifically in combating large and numerous fires. We want to be of real help," said Kaarel Langemets, an expert in the Rescue Board's rescue operations department and the leader of one of the teams.

"This time, we feel much more confident going, and things are also much easier from an organizational and logistical standpoint, since we know what conditions to expect. The preparation is also much better this time, we've upgraded our equipment and refined our skills," Langemets added.

Summer forest fires have become a major problem in Southern Europe in recent years. Many countries use the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism to request assistance from other member states.

Spain also helps defend Estonia. Until last December, its NASAMS air defense systems were stationed in the countries as part of a NATO rotation, and it also contributes to the Baltic Air Policing mission with its fighter jets.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!