Estonian rescue workers depart for Spain to help put out forest fires

Twenty Estonian emergency service workers will spend the next two weeks in southern Europe putting out forest fires.

The team left on Wednesday and will be replaced by another group at the end of their rotation. They are given three days training once in Spain.

Estonia can benefit from learning how the Spaniards extinguish their fires, the Rescue Board said.

"It's not directly extinguishing with water, but it's often making fire-resistant strips, to counter-fire," said Kaarel Langemets, an expert from the agency. "We are now only extinguishing with water essentially, our rescuers often rushes into the woods with a hose, maybe there is no need to rush immediately. In short, the whole idea of how a fire can be contained remotely."

Several European countries are struggling with large forest fires. This year Spain, France, Greece and Portugal have all requested assistance.

