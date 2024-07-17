Estonian rescuers heading to Spain next month to help combat wildfires

Next month, two wildfire fighting crews from Estonia will be heading to Spain to help combat wildfires in two regions of the country, the Rescue Board announced Wednesday.

This marks the first time that Estonian rescuers will be heading abroad to respond to wildfires, according to a press release.

Kaarel Langemets, an expert of the Estonian Rescue Board's Rescue Work Department, explained that they are going in order to gain experience that they can't in Estonia.

"Equally important is the fact that if we ourselves go help others, others will come to our aid when needed," Langemets continued. "The resulting cooperation network is invaluable too."

Both crews consist of 20 members and will work onsite for a period of two weeks. The first crew will be in Castilla-La Mancha in Central Spain from July 31 through August 16; the second will be in Galicia, Northwestern Spain, from August 15-31.

Both regions are mountainous, and Galicia is one of the most heavily forested regions in the country.

Different conditions will also require different gear. Estonian rescuers will be outfitted with lighter, one-layer turnout gear and lighter helmets that allow more air to pass through, as well as firefighter goggles to protect their eyes from smoke and embers.

They will also be equipped with boots with ankle support, as not all sites can be reached by vehicle, and fighting wildfires in those regions will involve a lot of movement on foot through mountainous terrain.

EU-coordinated wildfire response assistance

Summer wildfires have become a major problem in Southern Europe in recent years, the Rescue Board said. These fires grow to gigantic proportions and are devastating, and no country alone has the capacity to cope with such major disasters alone, which is why additional help is requested from other countries.

This help is being coordinated by the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM). This year, four Southern European countries have requested additional assistance – Spain, France, Greece and Portugal. Last year, rescuers from ten states traveled to help other countries combat wildfires; this year, that number is up to 12.

The longer-term objective, within a couple of years, is to train a fully equipped and skilled rescue team under the UCPM which would be prepared to respond to calls for help.

The European Commission will be covering 95 percent of the costs of the recipient state; the EU will cover 75 percent of Estonia's transport costs.

--

