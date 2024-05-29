Rescue Board puts number of wildfires in Estonia in May so far at 170

Wildfire in Estonia (photo taken 2020).
Wildfire in Estonia (photo taken 2020). Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
The spate of wildfires in Estonia and in particular in the northeast of the country has put a strain on Rescue Board (Päästeamet) resources, with toxic smoke and the risk of heat exhaustion among the hazards facing those working to put out blazes – many of them caused by human carelessness.

Rescue Board official Erkki Põld put the number of wildfires to have hit Estonia in May, with a couple of days to go, at 170.

Speaking to current affairs show "Ringvaade," Põld said that 70 of these fires broke out last week alone, following the extreme fire risk in forested and grassland areas.

Põld said: "The situation is alarming for us, as the fire hazard in forests is extremely high, while a fire hazard period has been declared in Ida- and Lääne-Viru counties."

This has also proved a tough strain on resources, including Rescue Board personnel, and several incidents and accidents have been reported during the course of the firefighting work.

"Working in such heat leads to work-related accidents," Põld said.

"There have been more than 10 work accidents lately. For instance, last week, at a blaze at a restaurant in Maardu. This was a resource-intensive and complex call-out, requiring lengthy work inside a burning building using full breathing apparatus," he continued.

"Seven rescuers suffered from overheating, even needing IV treatment from paramedics as a result," Põld added.

According to Põld, the fire risk is very high across most of Estonia, and recent rain showers have not alleviated the situation. Therefore, the Rescue Board may declare a fire hazard period in other parts of Estonia in the coming days.

Põld said a fire hazard warning includes a ban on open flame, including making barbecues or campfires, smoking, and also off-road driving are barred.

While this is only in force in the northeast of the country, these activities are discouraged nationwide, and the situation is constantly being reviewed in case the hazard level needs to be raised in other counties too, Põld said.

One of the largest fires this season took place not in a wilderness area, but at a landfill site which has been prone to blazes in the past.

While the fire, at the Uikala garbage dump in Ida-Viru County, is not fully extinguished, the final activity in identifying any remaining smoldering hotspots, and gathering up equipment, is still ongoing, Põld added.

Fire chief Jaak Kirsipuu, said six hotspots had been found on Tuesday, to a depth of 3 meters, adding there may be further smoldering areas deeper down.

Identifying any of these going forward will be the responsibility of Uikala Prügila AS, the operator of the landfill site.

"They have their own pumps and water, excavators are digging, and we are slowly wrapping up," Kirsipuu said.

"However we are constantly monitoring the situation with the Environmental Board, and if necessary, we will contribute our resources," he added. "Rescuers are returning to their normal routines. A lot of resources are being freed up today."

Uikala landfill site fire. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

Due to the heat, overnight work and hazardous conditions, firefighters have been working in shifts, yet even then, three have required treatment either due to having inhaled toxic smoke, or having fallen on the uneven surface – but fortunately no one has been seriously hurt, Kirsipuu went on.

Kirsipuu said that while the cause of the Uikala blaze is not yet known, the risk remains, in hot weather, of spontaneous combustion within the garbage heap.

Nonetheless, most wildfires are the result of more immediate human activity, Põld noted.

The public's safety awareness has improved in recent years, meanwhile, and people are taking the Rescue Board's warnings more seriously, he continued.

The situation remains an exhausting one for firefighters, Põld added, though fortunately there have been no fatal grassland fires to date.

The Rescue Board has also significantly updated its equipment in recent years, including with the introduction of the ubiquitous drones, and the agency is prepared for the upcoming, or in fact already arrived, summer season, Põld went on.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Ringvaade,' interviewer Marko Reikop.

