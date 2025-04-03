Zoologist: Burning dry grass not justified in Estonia

Spring is the season when firefighters struggle with those who burn dry grass. Supporters of the practice justify it by claiming it's necessary to destroy ticks, but according to a zoologist, this is a misconception.

With the arrival of spring weather, grass fires have consistently added to firefighters' workload. For Tõnu Talvi, a zoologist and senior nature conservation specialist at the Environmental Board, the perceived need for burning dry grass in Estonia is unfounded.

"This is a custom traditionally and historically found among prairie and steppe peoples. They would burn the dry grass before the spring growth to fertilize the land or to protect against various threats, large and small. But in Estonia, this practice is incomprehensible and unjustified," Talvi explained.

Argo Keerme is among those who support controlled grass burning to eliminate ticks, despite the fact that such fires also kill other small animals and insects.

"It's inevitable, but many people lose their good health due to tick-borne illnesses. Unfortunately, I place my own and others' health above the lives of small creatures," Keerme said.

According to Talvi, however, research shows that grass fires have little effect on controlling tick populations.

"Scientific studies have actually shown the opposite. After a burn, when fresh grass sprouts earlier in that area, animals that carry tick-borne diseases — such as roe deer — are more likely to frequent and occupy those areas. And every year we hear that grass fires harm or kill people, not ticks — we should keep that in mind as well," the zoologist noted.

Those who ignore fire safety rules should be aware that penalties have doubled this year. A summary fine can now reach €80, while more serious violations can lead to fines of up to €2,400.

