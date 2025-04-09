Injured firefighters' equipment was not adequate to deal with blaze

Two firefighters seriously injured during a call-out to a Tallinn apartment last Christmas had inadequate equipment to deal with a flashover which occurred, the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) said.

The firefighters are currently recovering from their injuries.

A Rescue Board investigation found that upon entering the blazing property, at Uus-Maleva 3 in Kopli, on December 26, 2024, firefighters did not perceive the concentration of combustible gases to be as high as it actually was.

They then opted to open windows to clear the smoke and make it easier to locate any people inside the property. However, this action led to the ignition of the combustion gases.

The firefighters were properly equipped, but their gear was not designed for such prolonged exposure to flames. Two firefighters were no longer able to exit via the third-floor apartment, and the only way out was through a window.

Riho Sõmermaa, adviser at the Rescue Board's rescue operations department, said:

"When an enclosed space is filled with saturated combustion gases and there is no oxygen — as can be replicated in the simulator — opening the space allows oxygen in, which leads to a flashover phase."

