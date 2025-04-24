X!

Video: Suitcase at Tallinn Airport bursts into flames after battery explosion

A battery exploded and caused a suitcase to catch fire.
Source: Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport has released a video showing a traveler's suitcase engulfed in flames after a battery packed inside it exploded.

G4S security staff responded immediately and extinguished the fire, which occurred Wednesday. No one was injured.

The airport said this was a fortunate incident as the power pack exploded at check-in, before reaching the aircraft, not mid-flight.

"This is a great example of why power packs must not be packed in checked luggage – imagine if an explosion like that had happened during a flight in the aircraft's cargo hold, where no one could respond quickly to a fire," the airport noted.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

