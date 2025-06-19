X!

Entomologist: Good mood is needed to cope with this summer's mosquitoes

News
Mosquito on a window screen.
Mosquito on a window screen. Source: Pixabay
News

Typically in Estonia, mosquito numbers begin to drop in May as they're replaced by another pest — horseflies. But this year, that shift hasn't happened, leaving people to deal with both insects at the same time.

Entomologist Urmas Tartes said that mosquitoes are currently abundant everywhere. "And there's the good news for everyone — no one is left out!" he joked.

Tartes recommended a good mood to better cope with this summer's mosquito swarms.

"When we're in a good mood, we tend to be a bit more patient with small annoyances and handle them more easily," he said.

Recent weather forecasts have promised a very favorable summer for mosquitoes, Tartes noted, noting that plenty of rain means puddles where mosquito larvae can grow.

"When the spring generation of woodland mosquitoes emerges, their numbers usually start to decline by Midsummer," he said. "But this year, we're seeing the same trend as last year: since there's plenty of rain, there are quite a lot of mosquitoes in the forests even just before Midsummer."

The insect expert explained that mosquitoes follow a daily rhythm, generally resting at night so they can be active in the morning and evening.

"But there's a nuance here: mosquitoes' activity throughout the day is influenced by temperature," he continued. "When the temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius at night, mosquitoes stop flying. But our summers are trending toward increasingly warm nights, allowing mosquitoes to be active practically around the clock."

Even light rain doesn't bother mosquitoes.

"If a mosquito is hit by a raindrop or two, it doesn't get wet; it might suffer a little bump, but keeps flying just fine," Tartes said. "Only heavy downpours — the kind that make it hard for even people to remain outside — curb mosquito activity."

Mosquitoes are, however, very susceptible to wind.

"When planning Midsummer festivities, it's much easier to handle mosquitoes in open areas at least 50 meters away from the forest, since they can't manage to fly in the wind," the entomologist noted.

According to Tartes, while there are some that may travel farther, mosquitoes also tend to stay in one place, near where they were born — within a radius of perhaps a few hundred meters.

"But they still have to be able to fly back to the puddle carrying the blood," he explained. "This means they feed on blood close to their future egg-laying site, and don't fly far to look for it."

Horseflies not active after dusk

Usually, mosquito numbers start to drop in May as horseflies take over. But this year, mosquitoes remain abundant even into June, so people across Estonia are dealing with both pests at once.

Even so, there's no need to worry about horseflies the night of Midsummer's Eve, as they are sun-loving insects that aren't active after dusk.

"One thing about horseflies is that they prefer moving in groups," Tartes noted.

"I've had plenty of experience driving into the forest with them swarming around the car," he continued. "But if I quietly slip out the door and walk calmly, they don't bother chasing me. Or if I'm holding something dark, like a camera bag, they'll land on that, because they're attracted to dark, moving objects."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Sandra Saar, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:30

NB8 and Poland want to block Russian soldiers from Schengen Zone

18:28

First half of June exceptionally rainy across Estonia

17:48

First of its kind in Estonia €104-million central hospital opens in Viljandi

17:21

Entomologist: Good mood is needed to cope with this summer's mosquitoes

16:57

Estonian embassy's London hub joins growing network promoting exports

16:43

Traffic modeling reveals roundabout as best solution for Kristiine intersection

16:24

Estonian schools' state exam results improve slightly on year

15:58

Kaisa Esko: What is making Estonian residents feel insecure?

15:41

Former minister recommends buying a minority stake in airBaltic for information

15:10

Appeals court upholds acquittal of high-ranking Estonian police officials

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.06

Estonia, Finland warn vessels of 'significantly increased' navigation system interference Updated

11:40

Michelin selects 43 Estonian restaurants for 2025 guide

18.06

Sharp divide between foreign policy views of Estonians and Russians in Estonia

08:11

False narratives: How Narva was rebuilt from the ruins of war

18.06

Thousands fewer people designated unable to work in Estonia in recent years

09:25

Tallinn wants to restrict short term rental apartments in Old Town

13:52

Estonia abandons target to produce 100% of domestic energy renewably

15:58

Kaisa Esko: What is making Estonian residents feel insecure?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo