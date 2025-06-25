X!

Meteorologists: Warm and sunny weather rare around Midsummer in Estonia

News
Midsummer bonfire.
Midsummer bonfire. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

This year, the weather did not favor Midsummer's Day celebrations, with rain falling throughout the holiday. Meteorologists say there's no reason to complain, as this is exactly the kind of weather typically expected around Midsummer. In recent years, the holiday had been warm and summery, but such conditions are rather rare in Estonia's climate.

In recent years, June has been dry, and that has simply spoiled us, meteorologists say. At Estonia's latitude and by the sea, the weather around the solstice tends to be quite changeable.

"The reason is our northern location. At this time of year, low-pressure systems from the Atlantic move across Northern Europe and over the Baltics, bringing rain," said Helve Meitern, chief meteorologist at the Environmental Agency.

On about 60 percent of Midsummer Days, it rains somewhere in Estonia. The islands and northwestern Estonia see slightly less precipitation, with roughly 30 percent of Midsummer Days being rainy there.

On Midsummer's Eve, revelers in western Estonia enjoyed somewhat better weather.

"That means it wasn't pouring down rain. But the eastern part of the country and once again South Estonia got a pretty solid soaking," noted Taimi Paljak, senior meteorologist at the Environmental Agency.

Chief meteorologist Meitern pointed out that while the summer of 2017 was rainy and miserable throughout, July 2018 turned sunny, warm and drier.

As for the weather during the upcoming Song and Dance Festival — it's a roll of the dice. Paljak remarked that late June and early July often bring changeable, unpredictable and mysterious weather. "Right up until the last moment, it's a matter of luck what kind of weather we get for the Dance Festival and the parade," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Valner Väino

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:31

First Estonian-language medical books reached thousands of peasants

10:20

Savings and loan association ERIAL head found guilty

09:41

Ministry wants to keep mail delivery on five days a week

09:05

Meteorologists: Warm and sunny weather rare around Midsummer in Estonia

08:33

Expert: Need to hike defense spending needs to be driven home for all NATO members

07:59

Estonia's July tax hikes will hit food prices hardest

07:53

Midsummer relatively quiet for emergency services in Estonia this year Updated

07:25

Norstat: Conservative parties gain more traction

07:16

NATO summit agreement in place, wording to prove decisive

24.06

In pictures: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame on relay around the country Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.06

EDF colonel: Russia using airstrikes on homes to offset stalled advances

23.06

Ukraine's Zelenskyy sanctions three Estonian businessmen

22.06

British politician Ed Davey on what the UK can learn from Estonian security

24.06

Indrek Kasela: The past is over-fetishized in Estonia

23.06

Galleries and video: Victory Day Parade 2025

07:53

Midsummer relatively quiet for emergency services in Estonia this year Updated

24.06

Estonia's wood sector unstable, say local buyers of Danish-owned company

20.06

Baltic Defense Line anti-tank ditch construction underway in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo