X!

Perseids meteor shower peak viewing nights arrive

News
The Perseids meteor shower falls any time from mid-July to mid-August.
The Perseids meteor shower falls any time from mid-July to mid-August. Source: Ain Paloson
News

The mostly clear nights coming up may allow late night into early morning viewings of the annual Perseids meteor shower, Maaleht reported.

Up to 100 meteors per hour can fall at a shower's peak, while, the Estonian Astronomical Society writes, potential meteor spotters should stay awake into the small hours, as showers become even more visible as dawn approaches.

Peak night is tonight, August 12, though visibility has been hampered by the no less spectacular sturgeon moon, which was full on August 9 and is now waning.
Later in the week, for instance the night of August 15–16, will also reportedly be a good night for viewing, with the advantage of it falling on the weekend.

Associate Professor and astrophysicist Laurits Leedjärv of the University of Tartu Observatory said the annual meteor shower, known as the Perseids, reaches its peak on August 12.

The high-speed characteristics are the result of the Swift-Tuttle comet orbiting the Sun in a direction counter to the Earth's orbit, leading to a combined speed of 59 kilometers per second, and while most meteors are actually only dust- or sand-grain-sized particles coming from the Swift-Tuttle comet's tail, larger particles can result in the sight where the shooting star's tail lingers for a longer time.

The Astronomical Society's annual gathering coincides with the Perseids meteor shower which, Leedjärv said, "has nothing to do with stars beyond the name: Perseids are so called because the meteors appear to come from the direction of the constellation Perseus."

The annual festival takes place August 14–17 at the Udu farm in Jõgeva County, with popular science lectures, specialist workshops, and sports activities for adults and youngsters alike all on the itinerary.

As for a good view of the Swift-Tuttle comet itself, we will have a little longer to wait: The comet's orbit of the Sun lasts 133 years, and since it was last at its closest point to Earth in 1992, there is another 101 years to go.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Maaleht

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:52

Perseids meteor shower peak viewing nights arrive

12:52

Nationwide siren alarm test taking place at 2 p.m. without sound

12:29

Lower food VAT petition author to run for Tallinn City Council on Center Party ticket

12:23

Mirjam Mõttus: Estonians could draw courage from Nurme Farm case

11:55

Researcher: Estonia's bear population hits all time record

11:15

Estonian MP: US has not created conditions for a lasting peace in Ukraine

10:25

Pärnu pursuing new tax aimed at vacation rentals in Estonia's summer hotspot

10:02

Estonia's FM: We must not reward aggression – not in Ukraine or elsewhere

09:34

Center's strong Tallinn rating does not guarantee return to power

08:41

Kaja Kallas: Putin going to Alaska for photo op with Trump, sanctions postponement

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.08

Woman dies after being hit by bus in central Tallinn

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

11.08

Estonians' donations to Ukraine have dried up in recent years

07:00

Estonia installs gates and roadblocks at 3 Russian border crossings

11.08

Tallinn launching new bus route in September

11.08

Finland charges 3 Eagle S ship officers over broken undersea cables

11.08

Construction companies: Estonia's real estate market expected to stabilize

11.08

Estonia's disability criteria leaving those affected scratching their heads

11.08

Estonian racing driver Paul Aron stands on the threshold of an F1 drive

10.08

Poland detains suspected Estonian human trafficker for three months

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo