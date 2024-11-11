Professor: It will take Ukraine's steppes decades to recover from the war

Although wildfires are a natural part of Ukraine's steppe ecosystems and occur regularly, the war, with its frequent fires and shell craters, is leaving a lasting mark on this unique habitat.

The steppe is a flat grassland in the temperate zone of Eurasia, primarily home to drought-tolerant and short-growing grasses. This unique habitat formed under the influence of hot, dry summers and cold winters. Ivan Moisijenko, a professor and biologist at Kherson University, explained on Vikerraadio's "Ökoskoop" program that the nature of the steppe is difficult to define due to its numerous subtypes, such as meadow steppes, desert steppes, rocky, limestone or granite steppes.

"There are dozens of different types in Ukraine alone," Moisijenko said. It is impossible to determine exactly how many steppes exist in Ukraine since they are not individually accounted for in national statistics. "About 2,000 years ago, the steppe covered 40 percent of present-day Ukraine. Experts estimate that now only 1-4 percent of the steppes remain," the biologist noted.

Agriculture has significantly affected the steppes. The grassland communities provided what is known as the black soil belt, offering great agricultural profit and ease of use.

"There is no need for prior preparation, no trees to cut down or roots to remove. You arrive, plow and sow immediately. I've read memoirs about the development of new lands in 1950s Kazakhstan, where it was described how a tractor driver would head out in the morning, plow all day in one direction, spend the night there and then plow in the opposite direction the next day – covering hundreds of kilometers. The terrain is flat, with no obstacles. You just plow, sow and harvest," he explained, highlighting the distinctive features of the steppe.

Therefore, it is a kind of tragedy when steppes are destroyed. According to Moisijenko, the steppe is currently the most altered biome in all of Europe.

In Ukraine, steppes are located in the southern, eastern and southeastern parts of the country, where much of the fighting is currently taking place. The scientist noted that, for instance, the front line has passed through Kamianske National Park in Kherson Oblast twice. This is one of seven major liberated nature reserves.

"When this area was liberated, what did we see? First, camps where Russian occupiers had stayed. There were massive numbers of bunkers and an overwhelming amount of trash. They had looted carpets and chairs to make their living conditions somewhat more comfortable – a surreal sight. Then there were extensive fortifications, trenches and caponiers built directly on the steppe, where at least ten protected plant species grow. Clearly, severe violations occurred there," he said.

Tanks also moved across the steppe. Heavy machinery damaged the vegetation and the soil, contaminating it with gasoline and other toxins. Additionally, many shell craters were left behind by battles.

Moisijenko mentioned that during the eight months of occupation, Kamianske National Park experienced 37 wildfires. A significant number of trees were also destroyed. "Park staff counted that the Russians cut down more than a thousand trees for various purposes: building bunkers, camouflaging vehicles and fuel," the professor said.

Fires themselves might not necessarily be catastrophic since steppes naturally burn from time to time. If fires occur rarely, say once every 50 years, they can actually benefit the steppe, according to Moisijenko. However, when there are over 30 fires in a single year, it is clearly harmful. "Immediately after a fire, there is usually no need to intervene much. The ecosystems simply need peace. On the other hand, fortifications, shell craters and two-meter-deep holes do not heal on their own – they remain for millennia. The steppe there has been destroyed, weeds will take over and erosion will follow," he explained.

Therefore, restoration and reclamation are essential to revive the steppe, but this process is costly and time-consuming. "You cannot restore a steppe in one year – it is not a potato field. It can take 10 to 20 years to restore a steppe ecosystem. It is a major undertaking and requires a significant investment to rehabilitate nature after such destruction," the biologist emphasized.

When asked why the steppe is such an important ecosystem, Moisijenko replied that what humans have not created, they should not destroy. "Nomadic peoples felt at home in the steppes. However, we, as a part of European civilization, have yet to learn how to truly live in, appreciate and properly use the steppe," the biologist said.

