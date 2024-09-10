Rescue Board: Smoke from Ukrainian forest fires spotted in Estonia

News
A forest fire in Estonia (photo taken in 2021).
A forest fire in Estonia (photo taken in 2021). Source: Rescue Board
News

The Estonian Rescue Board (Päästeamet) has begun to receive calls reporting greyish smoke in the air and suspicions of a forest fire burning in the distance. The fires are not on Estonian soil, but have been blown to Estonia by strong winds from Ukraine, where large forest fires are currently burning.

The Rescue Board confirmed that the smoke poses no immediate health threat.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, the Estonian Rescue Board received its first call reporting smoke in the village of Saru in Rõuge Municipality (Võru County).

Rescue workers who headed to Saru found no fire source on sight, however, a large mass of grey smoke was spotted to the south-east. A similar call was later received from Kanaküla, Saarde Municipality in Pärnu County.

The source of the smoke is likely to be landscape fires which are currently burning on Ukrainian territory. The smoke has reached Estonia due to strong winds.

The Estonian Environmental Board (Keskkonnaamet) is actively measuring and monitoring the air quality across Estonia, with no major decrease in quality observed so far. There has also been no increase in radiation. The characteristic smoky smell may be unpleasant, but does not pose a significant health risk.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:18

No Estonian government consensus on new offshore wind farm support scheme

12:04

Kelly Sildaru back from injury to finish seventh in world cup event

11:58

Expert: Foreign ministers less important worldwide than they used to be

11:19

Reform Party MP charged over Tallinn apartment rental arrangement

10:54

Specialist doctor visit fee could rise to €20

10:45

Rescue Board: Smoke from Ukrainian forest fires spotted in Estonia

10:21

Reserve general: We prevent war spreading to Estonia by helping Ukraine

09:42

MPs react differently to criticism over recent China trip

09:09

Committee chair: Talk of hiking defense spend to 5 percent of GDP 'premature'

08:40

Finance minister: Complaining about price rises only makes them go up more

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.09

Nothern lights more visible in Estonia this autumn

09.09

Russian drone that entered from Belarus crashes in Latvia Updated

09.09

Former EDF chief: Without ammunition even NATO cannot prevent war reaching Estonia

08.09

Tallinn city architect: The entire city could be a paid parking zone

09.09

Which Estonian locations do foreign filmmakers prefer?

09.09

Fuel sellers: Drop in global oil prices already reached Estonia

05.09

Film shoots to disrupt Tallinn traffic in coming weeks

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo