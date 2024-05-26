Extreme fire risk in Estonian forests in the wake of dry and hot weather

Estonian forests and landscapes are at risk of fires. Therefore, the Rescue Board advises people to ensure they have extinguishing tools nearby when making campfires or grilling. In Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties, riding ATVs in forests for recreation is prohibited. The hot and dry weather is expected to continue until the end of the month.

Rescue Board teams are responding to about seven forest or landscape fires daily during this dry period.

"That's quite a lot. In total, there have been around 130 (calls) in May, and they keep coming steadily. Just a few minutes ago, there was a forest and landscape fire near Kunda. It was small, but it seemed quite alarming initially," said Rescue Board field manager Madis Klaassen.

According to Klaassen, the situation could worsen as the weather shows no signs of cooling. Meteorologists predict that temperatures could rise further and reach around 30 degrees Celsius inland. There might be some showers, but not significantly.

"In some places, there could be a heavy downpour, but it could be so localized that, for example, a nearby field wouldn't get anything. Starting Wednesday, we expect slightly more widespread rain. However, the amounts won't be substantial, and temperatures will remain very high – this will slightly reduce the fire risk, but the danger will still be present," said meteorologist Kaido Ennok.

The Rescue Board has patrols that check campfire sites and provide information to people. However, individuals should also pay attention to fire safety.

"If you're doing something – grilling, making a campfire – any activity that involves fire or could result in a fire, it's good to have extinguishing tools nearby or on hand," Klaassen said.

What should people consider when going to the forest?

"A fire hazard warning has been issued for Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties, meaning recreational ATV rides or similar activities in the forest are prohibited," said Klaassen.

A similar hot weather pattern occurred in Estonia last May, and Klaassen emphasized that drought periods are becoming increasingly prolonged.

