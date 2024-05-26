Extreme fire risk in Estonian forests in the wake of dry and hot weather

News
Forest fire in Kukruse, Ida-Viru County.
Forest fire in Kukruse, Ida-Viru County. Source: Kunda fire station.
News

Estonian forests and landscapes are at risk of fires. Therefore, the Rescue Board advises people to ensure they have extinguishing tools nearby when making campfires or grilling. In Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties, riding ATVs in forests for recreation is prohibited. The hot and dry weather is expected to continue until the end of the month.

Rescue Board teams are responding to about seven forest or landscape fires daily during this dry period.

"That's quite a lot. In total, there have been around 130 (calls) in May, and they keep coming steadily. Just a few minutes ago, there was a forest and landscape fire near Kunda. It was small, but it seemed quite alarming initially," said Rescue Board field manager Madis Klaassen.

According to Klaassen, the situation could worsen as the weather shows no signs of cooling. Meteorologists predict that temperatures could rise further and reach around 30 degrees Celsius inland. There might be some showers, but not significantly.

"In some places, there could be a heavy downpour, but it could be so localized that, for example, a nearby field wouldn't get anything. Starting Wednesday, we expect slightly more widespread rain. However, the amounts won't be substantial, and temperatures will remain very high – this will slightly reduce the fire risk, but the danger will still be present," said meteorologist Kaido Ennok.

The Rescue Board has patrols that check campfire sites and provide information to people. However, individuals should also pay attention to fire safety.

"If you're doing something – grilling, making a campfire – any activity that involves fire or could result in a fire, it's good to have extinguishing tools nearby or on hand," Klaassen said.

What should people consider when going to the forest?

"A fire hazard warning has been issued for Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties, meaning recreational ATV rides or similar activities in the forest are prohibited," said Klaassen.

A similar hot weather pattern occurred in Estonia last May, and Klaassen emphasized that drought periods are becoming increasingly prolonged.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:00

Jana Toom: Objection to Riho Terras' false claims

09:30

How does the end of a top athlete's career affect their family?

09:19

Not all Estonian education transition study aids will be ready by fall

09:10

Extreme fire risk in Estonian forests in the wake of dry and hot weather

25.05

Marine heatwaves develop along Estonian coast

25.05

Estonian-Dutch company opens Europe's biggest veterinary medicines plant

25.05

New law bans small-scale clear-cutting in protected zones

25.05

Kallas: Investing in defense tech necessary for both our security and economy

25.05

Estonian NATO PA delegation to discuss support for Ukraine, Washington summit

25.05

Baltics, Poland, Finland, Norway to set up drone walls with Russia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.05

PPA: We did not want to escalate the situation on the Estonian-Russian border

25.05

Baltics, Poland, Finland, Norway to set up drone walls with Russia

24.05

Estonian sailors discovered Japan even before its isolation ended

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

23.05

Russian border guards remove markers from Estonian waters in Narva River

24.05

Northeastern Estonia declared fire risk zone

25.05

Tallinn deputy mayor asks state not to return House of the Blackheads

25.05

Marine heatwaves develop along Estonian coast

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo