Over 130 forest and brush fires reported in Estonia so far in May

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) is considering banning open fires in outdoor areas in the near future after emergency services have been called out to large numbers of blazes, "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Wednesday.

The weather service has issued a level four hazard status, though no formal fire risk warning has yet been announced.

The recent warm and dry spell, often accompanied by strong breezes, has led to a high risk of brush fires, which may rise in places depending, on the likelihood of rainfall in the near future.

The number of wildfires and forest fires has been rising throughout this month, and over 130 incidents have been reported since the start of May.

The Rescue Board says most common cause of these wildfires is a like of caution, including on the part of those holding bonfires or barbecues.

Tuuli Taavet, expert from the Rescue Board's prevention department, told AK: "Given the high risk across Estonia, it is not advisable to make any fires in open spaces at present."

"Avoid making campfires, and if possible, avoid barbecuing in the outdoor natural environment, especially in areas thick with dry vegetation," Taavet went on.

"Though we have not yet declared any official fire danger period or explicitly banned open fires, it is still advisable to refrain from holding off from fires at this time," she added.

The public should also avoid driving off-road or any motor vehicles in peat areas or in the forest; several larger conflagrations in Ida-Viru County were likely sparked from this activity.

Additionally, smokers should refrain from lighting up in risk zones.

Taavet added that the Rescue Board is monitoring whether it will issue a fire danger period in the near future, which would in any case prohibit open fires in nature areas.

"We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis, and there is a chance that we will declare a fire danger period in certain areas, or possibly even nationwide, in the near future. We are closely observing the fire hazard map and the incidence of rescue board callouts," she went on.

As of Tuesday, the bulk of Estonia was classified at fire risk level of four (out of five), according to the state weather service (Ilmateenistus) website.

--

