Temperatures may rise up to 30 degrees in next few days

While a month ago to the day Estonia got a blanketing of snow, the next few days will remain summery, and temperatures could reach as high as 30 degrees.

On Thursday, the confluence of a high-pressure area moving from western Russia and a low-pressure area from the Baltic Sea will primarily influence the weather in the region.

Wednesday night was mostly clear and dry, though with easterly breezes in gusts up to 14 meters per second in coastal areas. Temperatures ranged from 5 to 15 degrees.

Morning weather map, Thursday, May 23, 2024. Source: ERR

Thursday morning is clear and sunny nationwide, though the easterlies remain. Average ambient temperatures are 15-17 degrees in the morning.

Daytime weather map in Estonia for Thursday, May 23. Source: ERR

During the day, some clouds will be seen in the west, particularly over Saaremaa, but otherwise it will remain clear. Average temperatures are forecast at 23-27 degrees.

At the same time, the breezes will intensify, to 5-10 meters per second in gusts up to 15 meters per second, which will cool things down somewhat, particularly in coastal zones.

In the evening, clouds will thicken further over the islands, bringing a chance of localized showers.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, May 24 to Monday, May 27, 2024. Source: ERR

Heading into the weekend, Friday will be dry and warm, up to 29 degrees daytime, and up to 15 degrees Thursday night to Friday morning, while occasional scattered showers may be seen in western Estonia.

Friday night into Saturday will bring much the same conditions, though on Saturday the cloud will mass further, and there is a chance of thunder.

Sunday and Monday may see scattered showers but again will be mostly dry, while the mercury will continue to rise on average, to 28 degrees, meaning the 30 degree-mark is likely to be broken in places.

The recent weather has brought fire risks and outbreaks of brush fires, so care should be taken particularly in forested, rural and wilderness ares. This includes refraining from holding barbecues or campfires.

