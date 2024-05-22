Researcher: Russia clarifying maritime border is in Estonia's interests

Russia's plan to clarify its Soviet-era maritime border will reduce gray areas, increase legal clarity, and is in Estonia's interest, said maritime law expert Alexander Lott on Wednesday after Moscow announced plans to change its sea borders with Finland and Lithuania. He ruled out Russia expanding its territory with the move.

On Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a document presenting plans to change its maritime borders unilaterally. Russia has changed the geographical coordinates of the points that define the baselines from which the width of the Russian territorial sea and the adjacent zone along the coast and islands is measured.

Lott, a lecturer at the University of Tartu, said Russia's sea border, or the baseline system, has remained unchanged since 1985 when it was the maritime border of the Soviet Union. After the USSR's collapse, it is no longer adequate.

International maritime borders and economic zones cannot be changed unilaterally as they are established by international agreements. However, Lott said, a country can specify its straight baselines so that it does not increase its area at the expense of any other country.

"Drawing these baselines beyond the coastline, for example, does not in any way change the maritime boundary between the two countries as defined in their international agreement," the expert said.

As Russia's current maritime border regulation needs updating, Lott believes clarifying the border is welcome and in Estonia's interests.

"A feasible solution for the introduction of a system of straight baselines in the Gulf of Finland would be to follow the same line that, according to media reports, has now been proposed by Russia. So that it would run from the Finnish-Russian border, across the Gogland (Suursaari) to Rodsher (Ruuskeri), and from Rodsher on to the Malyi Tjuters (Säyvö). From there, it would connect to Vigrund and then end in the Gulf of Finland at the Narva River," said Lott.

He said there is no reason to believe the adjustment of Russia's straight baselines would affect the economic zone agreed upon by Finland and the Soviet Union.

"Concerning the maritime areas of the Gulf of Finland, it is precisely bilateral agreements that define the rear border, which is the extent of Russian maritime areas," he said.

"Russia is playing in its own puddle, which it has the right to do under international maritime law. Most importantly, it is actually this same adjustment of baselines that is in Estonia's interests and also Finland's."

The researcher continued: "The current straight baselines, which date back to 1985, whistles, among other things, at the current situation where the Baltic States are supposedly independent and we are not part of Russia's baseline system."

Russia defining its maritime border will reduce gray areas and increase legal clarity in the Baltic Sea, which is in everyone's interest, Lott said.

"The situation, where the straight baselines were interrupted in the middle of the sea, also meant that it was unclear exactly which maritime zones Russia had in the Gulf of Finland," he added.

Politicians see provocation

Estonia and international politicians do not seem to agree with Lott though.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said this cannot be excluded as a form of Russian hybrid activity.

Defense expert Rainer Saks (Parempoolsed) called the move a provocation.

Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said Russia is "testing NATO's readiness to defend itself".

Lithuania's foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said Russia is "attempting to spread fear, uncertainty and doubt about their intentions in the Baltic Sea". He called for an "appropriately firm response".

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said Finland would remain calm and that Finnish authorities are investigating reports.

