Defense minister: Europe must be ready to train 100,000 Ukrainians

News
EU and Ukrainian flags.
EU and Ukrainian flags. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

European countries should increase the number of Ukrainian armed forces given military training from 60,000 to 100,000, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said during a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

"By the end of the summer, Europeans will have trained up to 60,000 Ukrainian fighters, but the readiness of the EUMAM training mission must increase to 100,000 to meet Ukraine's needs," Pevkur said at a meeting of EU defense ministers. 

He said ammunition also needs to remain a priority as Ukraine's need "will not diminish in the near future".

"When Putin talks about negotiations, it is a sign that we need to step up and provide Ukraine with the assistance it most needs – ammunition and air defense," the minister said.

At the meeting, EU member states outlined their recent contributions and discussed the possibilities for expanding the training of the Ukrainian armed forces. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participated.

Ministers also discussed the implementation and funding of the European Defence Industrial Strategy (EDIS). European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton gave an overview.

Pevkur said Estonia's position is clear: "Additional funds must be found for defense readiness, whether through bonds, changes to the European Investment Bank's mandate, or frozen assets."

"Our own defense readiness and military support for Ukraine are two parallel directions that essentially require the same capabilities: air defense, long-range fire, and ammunition. The defense industry in Europe has gained momentum, but it is in all our interests to invest more," he said in a statement.  

--

Editor: Helen Wright

