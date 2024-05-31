Ukraine's U.S. ambassador: Only way to stop Russia is with force

Ukraine is making a sustained diplomatic effort to get the United States to drop restrictions blocking Kyiv from striking targets in Russia, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova told ERR.

U.S. President Joe Biden imposed the rules fearing escalation from Russia.

Markarova told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that waiving the restrictions would not lead to escalation, but gives Ukrainians an opportunity to defend themselves from the aggressor.

"Ukraine is working strictly in according with international law. According to all the rules, and the UN charter, we have the right to defend ourselves, and this includes being able to hit the aggressor where the threat is coming from. The only way to stop Russia is actually to respond with strength to all of their aggressions," she said.

What does Markarova say to those who are concerned about easing the rules?

"The only aggressor and escalator in this situation is [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. The past two years of the fight has already shown that we were right when we were saying that whatever imaginary redlines Putin has drawn for us and others, they are only doing it prevent us from being brave and doing what we need to do," the ambassador said.

All eyes are currently on the White House: US military aid, which is gradually arriving at the front, has helped the Ukrainian forces to hold the line, but it has not ensured the necessary defense capability.

"You have heard some announcements already from countries who said they don't mind their equipment being used for that and we are advocating and discussing and convincing our partners here and hopefully we will soon be able to see that also on the battlefield," Markarova said.

The ambassador said it is becoming harder to keep the full-scale invasion in focus due to other conflicts around the world. But the Ukrainian Embassy is making consistent efforts to do so.

"We've had to be faster, stronger, and sometimes less diplomatic than we should be. But that's the only way when you're representing a country that's fighting for its survival," she said.

"But as we always say among us diplomats, we can't complain, because compared to people back home, especially our brothers and sisters on the frontline, the bombs are not falling on us here."

Watch an extended version of the interview below.

--

