President proclaims Russian frozen asset law

News
Alar Karis.
Alar Karis. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

President Alar Karis on Thursday promulgated a law that allows Russia's frozen assets to be confiscated and used to fund Ukraine's war efforts and reconstruction.

"Although the chosen method of compensation is innovative, it aims to protect the prohibition of aggression as a fundamental rule of international law. This was one of my messages when I announced the "Act on Amendments to the International Sanctions Act and Amendments to Other Associated Acts" adopted two weeks ago in the Riigikogu," Karis said in a statement.

"According to this provision, property can only be disposed of and used to compensate for damage if "a natural or legal person whose connection to the commission of an unlawful act or aiding such act has been identified and proven sufficiently". Consequently, the fact that someone's assets have been frozen as a result of international sanctions is not sufficient for the transfer of property," the president explained.

Karis added the law should be interpreted in a way that concerns those who have actively participated in committing military aggression or violating the rules of warfare.

"Admittedly, the confiscation of assets on the grounds of participation in military aggression raises unresolved legal questions, but the Riigkogu must be able to make policy choices in such an ambiguous situation," the head of state noted. "Regardless of what one thinks of the solution chosen in Estonia, there is no doubt that we need to find effective ways to guarantee the right of victims of aggression to obtain compensation from the perpetrators of the damage."

The Riigikogu passed the law in mid-May.

However, some legal scholars disagreed with the legislation, saying it conflicted with the Constitution. Others assumed that the president would reject the law, or that chancellor of justice would challenge it.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:01

Only two beaches receive Blue Flag awards this summer

16:56

Minister: EISA managers can decide on cuts to programs or operating costs

16:43

Eesti Energia still investing in Jordan years after selling majority stake

16:11

Coliform bacteria found in Tartu drinking water

16:09

Indrek Tarand on European Parliament ticket: Almost all groups want me

15:44

Vehicle tax put to final vote on June 12

15:17

Border costs rise by €4 million after Russia land swap scrapped

14:43

SDE appoints Ester Karuse as party's next Bank of Estonia supervisory board member

14:08

Võrumaa Defense League recreates historic Aluksne cavalry ride

13:24

Nublu lands record deal with Finland's Island Records

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

08:11

Minister: Russia may be using drones to survey Estonian sites of interest

29.05

Historian: Why are generals falling like autumn leaves in Russia?

29.05

Chinese ambassador reprimands Estonian MP after Tibet visit

07:39

Wetter, cooler weather forecast in Estonia as May turns to June

29.05

Mirjam Mõttus: Why not just close border crossing points with Russia altogether

07:25

Alcohol consumption rising in Estonia

29.05

Kallas: foreign minister did not discuss taking part in Georgia protests with us

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo