President proclaims Russian frozen asset law

President Alar Karis on Thursday promulgated a law that allows Russia's frozen assets to be confiscated and used to fund Ukraine's war efforts and reconstruction.

"Although the chosen method of compensation is innovative, it aims to protect the prohibition of aggression as a fundamental rule of international law. This was one of my messages when I announced the "Act on Amendments to the International Sanctions Act and Amendments to Other Associated Acts" adopted two weeks ago in the Riigikogu," Karis said in a statement.

"According to this provision, property can only be disposed of and used to compensate for damage if "a natural or legal person whose connection to the commission of an unlawful act or aiding such act has been identified and proven sufficiently". Consequently, the fact that someone's assets have been frozen as a result of international sanctions is not sufficient for the transfer of property," the president explained.

Karis added the law should be interpreted in a way that concerns those who have actively participated in committing military aggression or violating the rules of warfare.

"Admittedly, the confiscation of assets on the grounds of participation in military aggression raises unresolved legal questions, but the Riigkogu must be able to make policy choices in such an ambiguous situation," the head of state noted. "Regardless of what one thinks of the solution chosen in Estonia, there is no doubt that we need to find effective ways to guarantee the right of victims of aggression to obtain compensation from the perpetrators of the damage."

The Riigikogu passed the law in mid-May.

However, some legal scholars disagreed with the legislation, saying it conflicted with the Constitution. Others assumed that the president would reject the law, or that chancellor of justice would challenge it.

