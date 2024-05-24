NATO DIANA Regional Hub opens in Tallinn

NATO's DIANA Regional Hub in Tallinn was officially opened in the capital on Friday after a one-year pilot scheme.

DIANA is an accelerator program and test center network that brings startups, operational end users, scientists and systems integrators together to develop compelling deep tech with dual-use solutions for the NATO Alliance.

The Tallinn center opened in June 2023 and 44 companies were chosen to participate. The first boot-camp started in January and tackled energy resilience, undersea sensing and surveillance, and secure information sharing challenges.

On Friday, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and NATO DIANA Managing Director Prof. Deeph Chana signed a memorandum of understanding, officially opening the regional hub.

Kadri Tammai, who has been leading the Tehnopol Startup Incubator, will take up the role of the regional director of the hub.

Pevkur said the center can now move forward at "full capacity".

"The dual-use solutions developed here, for both civilian and military use, will provide fertile ground for the advancement of defense industry, and we look forward to the developments that will emerge from this building in the future," he said, highlighting ongoing discussions about getting Europe's defense industry running faster and more efficiently.

Chana said: "The Hub will play a key role in operations across DIANA, as we work to strengthen and accelerate emerging technologies capacity across 32 innovation ecosystems."

DIANA's next set of challenges will be launched in July along with the next topics, which will include key technology priorities identified by Allies such as energy, information, sensing, health, infrastructure, logistics and space.

Companies that made it into the accelerator program received a grant of €100,000, and those selected for a second six-month phase received up to an additional €300,000.

The accelerator in Estonia is led by the Tehnopol Startup Incubator together with the Sparkup Tartu Science Park and the business accelerator Startup Wise Guys.

