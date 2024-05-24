NATO DIANA Regional Hub opens in Tallinn

News
The launch event of Tallinn's NATO DIANA regional hub.
The launch event of Tallinn's NATO DIANA regional hub. Source: Ministry of Defense.
News

NATO's DIANA Regional Hub in Tallinn was officially opened in the capital on Friday after a one-year pilot scheme.

DIANA is an accelerator program and test center network that brings startups, operational end users, scientists and systems integrators together to develop compelling deep tech with dual-use solutions for the NATO Alliance.

The Tallinn center opened in June 2023 and 44 companies were chosen to participate. The first boot-camp started in January and tackled energy resilience, undersea sensing and surveillance, and secure information sharing challenges.

On Friday, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and NATO DIANA Managing Director Prof. Deeph Chana signed a memorandum of understanding, officially opening the regional hub.

Kadri Tammai, who has been leading the Tehnopol Startup Incubator, will take up the role of the regional director of the hub.

Pevkur said the center can now move forward at "full capacity".

"The dual-use solutions developed here, for both civilian and military use, will provide fertile ground for the advancement of defense industry, and we look forward to the developments that will emerge from this building in the future," he said, highlighting ongoing discussions about getting Europe's defense industry running faster and more efficiently.

Chana said: "The Hub will play a key role in operations across DIANA, as we work to strengthen and accelerate emerging technologies capacity across 32 innovation ecosystems." 

DIANA's next set of challenges will be launched in July along with the next topics, which will include key technology priorities identified by Allies such as energy, information, sensing, health, infrastructure, logistics and space.

Companies that made it into the accelerator program received a grant of €100,000, and those selected for a second six-month phase received up to an additional €300,000. 

The accelerator in Estonia is led by the Tehnopol Startup Incubator together with the Sparkup Tartu Science Park and the business accelerator Startup Wise Guys.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:11

Gallery: Armored train 'Wabadus' arrives at War Museum

18:35

Cannes diary: Short film 'Sauna Day' by Hints and Prakash – elegiac beauty

18:25

Estonia discussed Palestine policy change with neighbors before UN vote

18:05

Gallery: Ukrainian students unveil art installation outside Russian Embassy

17:31

Meteorologist: Too early to say if warm spell will last until Jaanipäev

16:55

NATO DIANA Regional Hub opens in Tallinn

16:23

Colonel: Western military aid starting to have an impact in Ukraine

15:58

Estonian sailors discovered Japan even before its isolation ended

15:58

Planting potatoes gets off to a later than usual start

15:26

EISA refuses to say how much Michelin stars cost Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.05

Russian border guards remove markers from Estonian waters in Narva River

23.05

PPA: We did not want to escalate the situation on the Estonian-Russian border

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

10:30

Number of used apartments for sale up sharply in Estonia

09:51

Estonia's average gross monthly salary grows to €1,894 in Q1

23.05

Several moose sightings reported in Tallinn

23.05

Temperatures may rise up to 30 degrees in next few days

13:22

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over border buoys removal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo