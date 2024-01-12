X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

NATO DIANA accelerator brings defense experts and entrepreneurs to Estonia

News
NATO and Estonian flags.
NATO and Estonian flags. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The NATO DIANA Estonian Accelerator was officially opened at the Tehnopol Business and Science Park on Friday. The nine companies that are set to begin start developing their ideas in Estonia, all presented their work.

The Tehnopol Startup Incubator in Tallinn is one of five initial locations, in which NATO DIANA innovation accelerators are being opened during the project's pilot year.

Over 1,300 companies from across the Alliance applied to participate in the accelerator, which aims to develop dual use technologies. 44 companies were ultimately selected, nine of which are set to start developing their concepts in Estonia. All companies included in the accelerator receive grants of €100,000, with the most successful also having the opportunity to receive as much as €300,000 in additional funds.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) was pleased to see the NATO DIANA innovation accelerator finally opening in Estonia. "I hope that you take the energy in your pitches and bring the potential to life as soon as possible. Looking around here today, I see immense capacity to make a difference not only on the battlefield, but also in the civil sector," Pevkur said.

Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Ahti Kuningas highlighted the strength of DIANA in supporting the development of dual use technologies.

"Estonia is known for startups and the knowledge specific to them will certainly be useful in launching DIANA as well. We have great expectations for solutions to better ensure our energy supply through the use of hardware, software and cyber solutions, but also through sharing knowledge about undersea infrastructure and artificial object surveillance or secure data exchange," Kuningas said.

According to the Head of the Tehnopol Startup Incubator and the NATO DIANA Estonian Accelerator Kadri Tammai, it is already clear that among the nine companies involved, there are several developing cyber defense technologies that would be useful for Estonia's critical infrastructure owners and may also provide security in case of attacks against quantum computers.

"In addition to that, over the next six months we will support technologies in the accelerator that enable mapping and scanning the seabed more precisely than before, as well as innovative ultra-light alternative energy cells for drones," explained Tammai.

Tehnopol CEO Indrek Orav said that all the hard work has finally come to fruition. Orav added that he is glad Tehnopol has the honor to be among the first to start bringing the DIANA accelerator program to life.

"This unique symbiosis of a program created for companies and test centers, along with direct financing provides fertile ground for the rapid development of innovative technologies. With more than 20 years of experience in supporting startups as well as already-established companies, Tehnopol will be sure to support the emergence of new success stories within the DIANA program companies too. Our team and network of experts and mentors is ready for the challenge and to give it their utmost effort," said Orav.

The nine companies to develop their ideas in the Estonian accelerator are GaltTec, Lobster Robotics, GIM Robotics, Revobeam, AVoptics, Dronetag, Icewind, Anzen Technology Systems and Goldilock.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:48

Minister: Parliament should decide whether to go with nuclear power in Estonia

16:22

NATO DIANA accelerator brings defense experts and entrepreneurs to Estonia

16:16

Isamaa, Center MPs withdraw some Riigikogu filibustering interpellations

15:43

Baltics trial UNESCO workshop on protecting culture during wartime

15:10

EDF colonel: Russia fears arrival of F-16s in Ukraine's arsenal

14:24

Ester Karuse: Zelenskyy proof that being a comedian does not make one a clown

13:56

Court overrules EKRE MP's police fine over Soviet flag incident

13:51

Multiple-vehicle collision sees section of Tallinn Ring Road closed Updated

13:21

Ekspress Grupp saw 41 percent rise in digital subs in 2023

13:13

Luminor economist: Interest rate on Estonian government bonds is too high

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

11.01

Zelenskyy: We need those who fled abroad to return to Ukraine

13:51

Multiple-vehicle collision sees section of Tallinn Ring Road closed Updated

11.01

Gallery: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Riigikogu Updated

09.01

Gen. Ben Hodges: US failure in Ukraine encourages Iran, North Korea and China

11.01

Gallery: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Tallinn Updated

08:28

Volodymyr Zelenskyy security detail totals nearly 1,000 personnel

11.01

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Tyranny must always lose

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: