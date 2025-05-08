X!

Estonian-developed energy tech sparks pilot project talks in Japan

GaltTec talks in Japan. Source: Roomer Tarajev
Tartu-based energy technology startup GaltTec has conducted its first out-of-lab demonstration of their fuel cell technology, and has begun talks over potential pilot projects on the international stage, starting in Japan.

GaltTec's solutions offer new possibilities for energy production and storage in a number of areas, including the development of portable devices and drones, according to a press release.

The company owes its start to a failed laboratory experiment in an attempt to develop ultra-thin needles, which led to the discovery of a new fuel cell technology.

"Rapid development was made possible through support from the University of Tartu (TÜ) and Tartu Science Park," acknowledged GaltTec co-CEO Laura Elise Arvisto. "We were able to set up the necessary laboratory facilities in Tartu, the university is producing young talent and the city is home to a strong entrepreneurial network."

According to Arvisto, the company is now ready to move on to demonstrations outside the lab, which will allow for the launch of the first open innovation projects.

Roomer Tarajev, director of the City of Tartu's Department of Business Development, noted that the city has been actively developing relations with Japan for three years. With the active support of the Estonian Embassy in Tokyo and the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS), he noted, Tartu has been able to successfully introduce its businesses to the Japanese market and host visiting Japanese companies.

In May 2024, a delegation from Estonia's second city took part in the largest startup conference in Asia, SusHi Tech Tokyo, which led to contacts with many Japanese companies.

"Many of our potential partners are looking for innovative energy solutions to improve energy efficiency in the construction sector," Arvisto noted. "We'll have followup meetings with  Kajima Corporation, ACSL, a Japanese drone manufacturer and many others to physically demonstrate how GaltTec's technology could improve partners' operations, among other things."

"Estonia enjoys a very good reputation in Japan, and open cooperation is the key to fruitful business relations," Tarajev added.

The City of Tartu has also recently joined the G-NETS network of cities established by Tokyo, which is dedicated to sharing experiences with sustainable urban development at the international level.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

