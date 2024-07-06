NATO DIANA launches new call for deep-tech solutions to tackle critical challenges

NATO flag.
NATO flag. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
NATO's Defense Innovation Accelerator (DIANA) has unveiled the new challenges it will be addressing during its second year of operations and has opened a new round of applications. DIANA's purpose is to find and accelerate the development of dual-use deep technologies across the alliance to respond to critical defense and security issues.

"DIANA boasts very strong business mentors and a very strong network, which has made it an important catalyst for innovation and garnered it incredibly positive feedback from participants after its pilot year," said Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform).

"The program is useful for the development of Estonia's national defense and for the competitiveness of our companies, as it creates a bridge between ideas and potential military applications, speeding up an otherwise long and obstacle-filled journey. I encourage entrepreneurs to take a closer look at the opportunities and issues the new round includes."

NATO Member States have identified the most critical challenges for which innovative technological solutions are now being sought. The accelerator is open to start-ups from across the alliance, which are developing technologies with potential for application in the civil and defense sectors alike.

The flags of NATO and Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

 "New deep technologies are the very point where innovation and security meet, and their development is on the rise in Estonia and worldwide," said Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200).

"I urge start-ups to get involved in DIANA, since it opens a door to new opportunities. The solutions that emerge from entrepreneurs' new ideas will boost economic growth, and the potential of those solutions in both the civil and defense fields will contribute to security and innovation in society as a whole."

Companies admitted to the DIANA program will receive €100,000 in funding, with the best also potentially being granted up to €300,000 more. They will also gain access to more than 180 test centers, a program linking the defense and business sectors and a network of leading mentors across the alliance. DIANA provides support and contacts to help companies in the civil sector enter the defense market, which is usually closed off and with high barriers to entry.

This year, DIANA is seeking innovative deep technologies from member states that offer solutions in five areas: energy and power; data and information security; sensing and surveillance; human health and performance; and critical infrastructure and logistics. The overarching themes of the challenges will focus on space, resilience and sustainability technologies.

The launch event of Tallinn's NATO DIANA regional hub. Source: Ministry of Defense.

"DIANA presents companies with an unprecedented opportunity to quickly recognize the needs of the defense sector, and gives them access to more than 150 of the world's leading test centers, as well as to defense forces and major defense industry companies," said Kadri Tammai, head of the DIANA Estonia Accelerator at Tehnopol and future Regional Director of DIANA.

"The companies that took part in the first accelerator program have already made a big leap in technology development, gained influential new customers and raised investments."

More than 1,300 companies applied to join the DIANA program during its inaugural year in 2023.

One of the successful applicants was the Tartu-based Estonian start-up GaltTec. The company manufactures fuel cells and fuel cell materials which are based on patented technologies and which are exceptionally small and powerful compared to other technologies on the market.

GaltTec CEO Glen Kelp said DIANA provided a real springboard for the company. "The program packs so much in and has been pure gold for a start-up like ours," Kelp said.

"It is a fast track to understanding the specifics of the defense industry. The contacts we have made by taking part have already had a positive impact on our business."

Editor: Michael Cole

