Defense Minister Pevkur and his Swedish counterpart discuss defense cooperation

Defense Minister Pevkur and Pål Jonson.
Defense Minister Pevkur and Pål Jonson. Source: Defense Ministry
On Friday, May 17, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) met with Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson in Tallinn to discuss regional defense cooperation and the upcoming NATO summit.

Jonson also visited the NATO DIANA innovation accelerator in Tallinn.

"As Sweden has become a NATO member, the defense cooperation between Sweden and Estonia is strengthening. Sweden has also joined the NATO DIANA network, so further opportunities have opened up in the field of technology," Pevkur said.

Jonson and Pevkur also participated in a public recording of the podcast "Brussels Sprouts" at the Lennart Meri Conference, and today in a panel they discussed Baltic Sea security.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Defense Minister Pevkur and his Swedish counterpart discuss defense cooperation

