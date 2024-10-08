Sweden pledges troops for NATO from next year

Starting next year, Sweden will contribute to NATO defense operations with ground, naval and air force units, according to a draft law published by the government this week.

"This is a historic decision. For the first time as an ally, we will contribute an armed force to NATO's collective defense," said Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard during the press conference, as reported by EurActiv.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership. Sweden joined the alliance in March 2024, ending 200 years of military non-alignment.

"Sweden's entry into NATO is one of the biggest geopolitical changes since the fall of the Berlin Wall," Stenergard said.

Sweden will first contribute a reduced battalion of 600 soldiers to the NATO battlegroup stationed in Latvia, Defense Minister Pål Jonson announced. "The unit is currently in training," the minister said, adding that it consists of officers and professional soldiers, not conscripts.

The Swedish government must coordinate the deployment of its unit to Latvia with Denmark and Canada, as Denmark rotates its battalion there every six months and Canada leads NATO forces in Latvia as the framework nation.

In addition, Sweden will contribute warships to NATO's standing naval forces, focusing on mine countermeasures and maritime surveillance capabilities. These warships will be made available to the alliance for up to six months starting in 2025.

The defense minister noted that the ships are intended to operate in the North Atlantic, primarily in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea. He gave an example that, in the event of an armed attack, both the battalion in Latvia and the warships could remain in position and carry out tasks in accordance with NATO's operational planning.

Thirdly, Swedish fighter jets will begin supporting NATO air surveillance, said Sweden's Minister for Infrastructure and Housing, Andreas Carlson.

"The Swedish contribution is planned for 2025 to consist of eight fighter aircraft and associated personnel," Carlson said.

Limits raised for crisis contingency

With a mandate requiring parliamentary approval, the Swedish government is also seeking greater flexibility in the use of its forces during crisis situations. Under this proposal, the country would be able to rapidly reinforce its troops abroad without waiting for parliamentary approval, provided the set limits are not exceeded.

"Our cap is set at 1,200 soldiers, six warships and up to 24 Gripen fighter jets," Defense Minister Jonson said, emphasizing that this flexibility allows Sweden to "act swiftly and decisively in a deteriorating security situation."

Earlier this year, Sweden's defense chief stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown interest in Sweden's Gotland Island in the Baltic Sea. The island is strategically located midway between Sweden and Estonia, and only 300 kilometers from Russia's Baltic Fleet base in Kaliningrad.

Since Russia's invasion of Crimea in 2014, and especially after the full-scale war in Ukraine in 2022, Sweden has strengthened the island's defenses. In April 2023, Gotland hosted its largest military exercise in 25 years, involving Polish and British forces.

