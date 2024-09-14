Riigikogu speaker attends Gotland ceremony marking great flight 80th annivesary

News
Baltic Parliament speakers cast white roses on to the sea off Gotland, marking the 80th anniversary of the great flight. Source: Erik Peinar /Riigikogu
Baltic Parliament speakers cast white roses on to the sea off Gotland, marking the 80th anniversary of the great flight. Source: Erik Peinar /Riigikogu Source: Erik Peinar /Riigikogu
News

Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) is on an official visit to the Swedish island of Gotland, marking the 80th anniversary of the autumn 1944 great flight, when large numbers of Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians left their home countries for the West.

Speaker Hussar is representing Estonia and accompanied by his counterparts from the other two Baltic states in an official visit to Gotland, to attend events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the great flight, also known as the great escape.

In the last months of World War Two, the exodus saw 75,000–80,000 people leave Estonia alone, destined for western countries in the face of the advancing Red Army.

Altogether, nearly 300,000 people escaped from all three Baltic states, and Gotland was one of of the major first jumping off points.

The escape reached its peak in the second half of September 1944, and refugees went in significant numbers to countries such as West Germany, the U.K., the U.S. and Canada, as well as to mainland Sweden.

Speaker of the Riksdag of Sweden Andreas Norlén is hosting the Baltic states speakers

On Friday, the leaders of the parliaments of all four countries met with Governor of Gotland County Anders Flanking and visited the local Gotland Regiment.

Latvia is being represented on the visit by Speaker of the Saeima Daiga Mieriņa, and Lithuania by Deputy Speaker of the Seimas  Žygimantas Pavilionis.

On Friday evening, Hussar, Mieriņa and Pavilionis took part in a wreath laying ceremony in Slite and the memorial service at Visby Cathedral, in Gotland's capital.

On Saturday, they are due to visit the Baltic Center for Writers and Translators, which promotes literature and cultural exchange with the Baltic Sea nations, and will meet with the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian communities living on Gotland.

In addition to being significant during the Great Flight, Gotland, which even has an Estonian name – Ojamaa – is of present-day key strategic importance, given its location in the middle of the Baltic and between the mainland Swedish and Latvian coasts.

For this reason, the changed security situation and with Sweden now a NATO member after two centuries of neutrality, the island's military capabilities are being further strengthened.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Riigikogu Office

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:44

Estonia-US sign counter-misinformation memorandum of understanding

10:31

Riigikogu speaker attends Gotland ceremony marking great flight 80th annivesary

09:48

'Tax hump' elimination put back to 2026

09:14

Government to use €275 million from CO2 quota for Rail Baltic

08:39

Gasoline excise duty to rise by 5 percent for four consecutive years

08:09

Saturday brings showers, drier from Sunday

13.09

Arvo Pärt receives British Royal Philharmonic Society's Gold Medal

13.09

Estonian ministry ditches planned grid desynchronization fee on producers

13.09

Mark Lajal saves match point to secure win for Estonia in Davis Cup opener

13.09

EDF colonel: Russian forces have not made significant progress in Kursk

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

Two Estonian cats title among most beautiful cats in the world

13.09

Estonia cancels child benefits for nearly 3,000 families living mostly abroad

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13.09

Tartu-Riga rail link not opening in October

13.09

MTA: 'Hundreds' of customs violations at Narva border since full checks started

13.09

PM: No party opposes finding €1.6 billion for ammunition Updated

13.09

Gallery: Fotografiska's new exhibition explores 'contemporary' nudes

11.09

Reader question: Why do jellyfish wash up on Estonia's shores in early fall?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo