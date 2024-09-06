Estonian Refugee Council launches third Empowering Women entrepreneurship program

News
The Estonian Refugee Council's
The Estonian Refugee Council's "Empowering Women" program. Source: Estonian Refugee Council
News

The Estonian Refugee Council, Garage48, and Swedbank are inviting women living in Estonia to participate in their third "Empowering Women" entrepreneurship program. The program helps participants start or develop their micro-businesses as well as supporting the independent and long-term self-sufficiency of women.

The "Empowering Women" program is set to begin for the third time on October 19. "The program's past successes have inspired us to significantly expand it," said Kadri Tiisvelt, program lead at Garage48.

"This season, we are open to women from across Estonia, offering an eight-month business incubation program. While we have tailored the program for this larger participant group, we remain committed to the original goal – to empower women who wish to start businesses in environments that present more challenges and fewer opportunities. In Estonia, these are primarily areas outside of major cities, so we especially welcome women who want to create businesses and develop their local communities in rural regions," Tiisvelt added.

According to Grete Karelsohn, livelihood program specialist at the Estonian Refugee Council, previous seasons of the "Empowering Women" program have been successful in helping refugees in Estonia achieve self-reliance, while also contributing to the local economy.

"We want to continue supporting women with refugee backgrounds by providing opportunities to start their own businesses and enter the local labor market," Karelsohn said.

This year the program is open to both refugee women and local entrepreneurial women, offering participants the chance to learn from each other's diverse experiences and worldviews, Karelsohn added.

The program's third season runs until March 2025 and is in both Estonian and Russian languages.

It begins with the "Idea Garage" on 19 October and is open to anyone considering entrepreneurship, looking to better define their business idea, or wanting to discover a new idea and team to join. The following stages include a business model hackathon and an incubation program.

Previous seasons of "Empowering Women" have helped with the launch of approximately 13 new businesses, creating jobs for nearly 30 people. More information about the most recent edition of the program, including how to apply to be involved, can be found here and here. The program is also being implemented in Ukraine to support women starting businesses there.

The "Empowering Women" entrepreneurship program is organized by the Estonian Refugee Council, Garage48, and Swedbank, with partners EENA and OBJEKT.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:52

EDF: Despite increased attacks, Russia unable to make progress

15:20

Eesti 200: Jurtšenko not a reliable candidate, but party will not veto

15:15

Gallery: Foto Tallinn opens at Kai Art Center

14:39

'Let Ukraine strike Russian air bases' – Estonian defense minister

14:38

Estonian Refugee Council launches third Empowering Women entrepreneurship program

13:59

Former EU commissioner, Reform Party co-founder Siim Kallas leaving Riigikogu

13:33

Latvia to bring in private funding for Via Baltica highway development

12:57

Estonia will not find money for raising teachers' salaries next year

12:16

ERR in Pokrovsk: Many local residents reluctant to leave even under fire

11:41

Purtse wind abundance dispute might end in a settlement

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.09

Film shoots to disrupt Tallinn traffic in coming weeks

04.09

airBaltic to open five new connections from Tallinn next summer

05.09

Unemployment in IT sector in Estonia showing gradual growth

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.09

Russian military intelligence organized cyberattacks against Estonian institutions

05.09

Rapid price increase in Estonia sends people ordering from Asian online stores

05.09

Kaja Kallas' road to becoming the best-known Estonian

04.09

Experts: Traffic in Tallinn comparable to Western Europe in the 1970s

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo