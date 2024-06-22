New forum launched to help people in Estonia with refugee backgrounds

The Estonian Refugee Council's new Refugee Forum.
The Estonian Refugee Council's new Refugee Forum. Source: Estonian Refugee Council
The Estonian Refugee Council's new Refugee Forum, which was launched this April, began work on June 20, World Refugee Day. The representative body for recipients of international protection aims to supports individuals with refugee backgrounds in advocating for their communities and addressing their concerns.

According to Marion Tamberg, head of the Estonian Refugee Council's community program, the Refugee Forum is a way for participants to actively shape their own futures and those of their communities. "People with refugee backgrounds have the best understanding of their communities' needs and problems. Working together with them allows us to find relevant and effective solutions, ultimately empowering refugee communities and strengthening society as a whole." Tamberg said.

Tamberg also highlighted that the Estonian Refugee Council also supports the social inclusion of people with refugee backgrounds beyond Estonia. "We are running a community council program in Georgia, through which we empower internally displaced persons and refugees to stand up for their rights. Based on the experience in Georgia, we have seen that such initiatives can also support refugee communities in Estonia," said Tamberg.

The Estonian Refugee Forum consists of twenty members who have all taken an active role in advocating for their community's interests and wish to be involved in decision-making processes that affect them. The application process for the Refugee Forum was conducted through an open competition, and all those receiving international protection in Estonia were eligible to apply.

"There was significant interest in the competition, and as a result, the newly selected forum has broad representation. Members come from across Estonia and have various backgrounds," said Tamberg. She added that forum members will receive training on advocacy and engagement, as well as skills needed for implementing changes. Members will then meet regularly to address and map out the needs and issues for refugees as well as work with the Estonian Refugee Council to find solutions.

Editor: Michael Cole

