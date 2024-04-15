New Estonian Refugee Council exhibition showcases stories of displaced people

News
The Estonian Refugee Council's exhibition
The Estonian Refugee Council's exhibition "Voices from Crises. Stories of Displaced People." Source: Sigrid Kaljund
News

The Estonian Refugee Council is set to open a new portrait exhibition entitled "Voices from Crises: Stories of Displaced People" at the Three Tree Gallery in Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City The exhibition will be open to the public from Monday, April 15th, at 5 p.m.

The exhibition sheds light on the stories and experiences of people who have been forced to leave their home countries due to crises, and illuminates their journeys towards new beginnings after having found refuge in Estonia. 

It features portraits by Keiu Virro, of individuals who fled their homes due to war, armed conflict or persecution. Their departure was not a choice; it was a matter of survival, with many risking their lives to seek safety elsewhere.

Sigrid Solnik, country director Estonian Refugee Council, emphasized the importance of raising awareness and fostering empathy towards refugees.

The Estonian Refugee Council's exhibition "Voices from Crises. Stories of Displaced People." Source: Sigrid Kaljund

"Life-changing crises and forced resettlement affect millions of people worldwide. The stories of these individuals, their successes, failures, hopes, and fears in starting anew, deserve to be heard and understood," she said.

The exhibition presents the narratives of people from eight different regions, including Afghanistan, Belarus, the Gaza Strip, Iraq, Russia, Syria, Turkey, and Ukraine. 

"Voices from Crises: Stories of Displaced People" is on display around the clock at the Three Tree Gallery in the outside area of Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative city until the end of June. 

 --

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:36

Margus Tsahkna: There must be no more gray zones in Europe

12:54

Estonia's Kristin Tattar records nine-shot win in Arizona

12:16

Emajõgi beach parking expansion plans a bad surprise for Supilinn residents

11:43

New Estonian Refugee Council exhibition showcases stories of displaced people

11:05

March births down by 200 in Estonia on year

10:33

Economist: Efforts to liven up economy needed next to austerity and tax hikes

09:57

Statistics Estonia: How do Estonian people assess their health?

09:10

'Aktuaalne kaamera' looks into lower vaccination rate among children

08:38

Shoplifting up by a third in Estonia over past few years

08:16

General: Russia deploying amoeba tactics

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.04

Bolt's cheaper taxi fares hit drivers' pockets

14.04

Gallery: City council elects Jevgeni Ossinovski new mayor of Tallinn

14.04

Estonian resident aboard ship seized by Iranian forces in Hormuz Strait

08:16

General: Russia deploying amoeba tactics

08:38

Shoplifting up by a third in Estonia over past few years

14.04

Estonians win Edda Awards for 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' and 'Driving Mum'

14.04

MEP Terras: Commission needs to focus on security, not green transition

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo