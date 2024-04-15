New Estonian Refugee Council exhibition showcases stories of displaced people

The Estonian Refugee Council is set to open a new portrait exhibition entitled "Voices from Crises: Stories of Displaced People" at the Three Tree Gallery in Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City The exhibition will be open to the public from Monday, April 15th, at 5 p.m.

The exhibition sheds light on the stories and experiences of people who have been forced to leave their home countries due to crises, and illuminates their journeys towards new beginnings after having found refuge in Estonia.

It features portraits by Keiu Virro, of individuals who fled their homes due to war, armed conflict or persecution. Their departure was not a choice; it was a matter of survival, with many risking their lives to seek safety elsewhere.

Sigrid Solnik, country director Estonian Refugee Council, emphasized the importance of raising awareness and fostering empathy towards refugees.

The Estonian Refugee Council's exhibition "Voices from Crises. Stories of Displaced People." Source: Sigrid Kaljund

"Life-changing crises and forced resettlement affect millions of people worldwide. The stories of these individuals, their successes, failures, hopes, and fears in starting anew, deserve to be heard and understood," she said.

The exhibition presents the narratives of people from eight different regions, including Afghanistan, Belarus, the Gaza Strip, Iraq, Russia, Syria, Turkey, and Ukraine.

"Voices from Crises: Stories of Displaced People" is on display around the clock at the Three Tree Gallery in the outside area of Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative city until the end of June.

--

