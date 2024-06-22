World Refugee Day celebrations unite communities in Tartu

The Green Horizon Festival in Tartu.
The Green Horizon Festival in Tartu. Source: Alejandro Roa
Last week, a series of events marking World Refugee Day took place in Tartu. The events brought together refugees from Syria, Ukraine, and Iran, with locals from Estonia and other members of the city's international community to raise awareness of the challenges they face and celebrate their cultures and traditions.

The festivities began on June 15, with the "Green Horizon Fest" at Tartu's Nature House (Loodusmaja). The event featured a  diverse market with cuisine from Syria, Palestine, Sri Lanka, and Ukraine, local artisans, and emerging Ukrainian businesses led by women.

It also included guided tours, workshops and a "human library," in which "human books" from Ukraine, Syria and Azerbaijan shared their stories with those attending the festival.

"City life and individualism can make us think we are alone, especially as immigrants; we may feel like we are building up our experience and memories solo. Being part of such an event lets us feel that we are together and reminds us that, as a community, we can support each other," said Mana Taheri, member of the International Women's Network (IWNE) in Estonia of the Green Horizon Fest.

Five days later, on June 20, the UN's official World Refugee Day, the documentary film "Long Distance Swimmer: Sara Mardini" was screened at Tartu's Elektriteater. The screening was followed by a live discussion with three Syrian guests, who each shared their personal stories of resilience and adapting to life in Estonia.

"This event fostered understanding and solidarity. The stories and contributions of refugees and migrants within our community serve as a powerful reminder of hope and resilience," added the IWNE's Sümeyye Temirov, who moderated the discussion at the film screening.  

The gatherings allowed refugees and migrants in Tartu to proudly showcase their rich cultures and traditions by promoting integration, building bridges for dialogue, and supporting migrant-owned businesses.

The events to mark World Refugee Day in Tartu were organized by the International Women's Network in Estonia, with the support of the Estonian Refugee Council and NGO Mondo, and funded by UNHCR, the events provided moral support to forced migrants seeking refuge in Estonia and to  those who have made Estonia their new home. 

--

Editor: Michael Cole

