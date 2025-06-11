Tartu festival to celebrate World Refugee Day this Saturday

Friday, June 20 is World Refugee Day. This year, to mark the occasion, a festival featuring dance and craft workshops, food from around, dancing, live music and more will take place on Saturday, June 14 in Tartu.

World Refugee Day was established in 2001, with the aim of celebrating and honoring refugees from around the world. This Saturday (June 14), at Tartu's Tiigi Seltsimaja, the "Flavors and Rhythms of the World" festival will celebrate World Refugee Day with vibrant dances, songs, food, music, and crafts from cultures around the world.

The event, which is organized by the International Women's Network in Estonia takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It includes dance performances by Indian studio "Duende" and Russian Roma group Romaška, along with live music from the Belarusian Society "Spadki," and Tartu's Ukrainian-Estonian Choir "Nadiia."

There will also be plenty of handicrafts and books on sale. Those attending are advised to bring cash and not to worry in case of bad weather – the festival will move indoors if it rains!

Last year, ERR News' Michael Cole spoke to Dalisa Cisneros from the International Women's Network in Estonia to find out more about the importance of World Refugee Day for Tartu's diverse international community. That article can be found here.

More information about the 2025 World Refugee Day event in Tartu "Flavors and Rhythms of the World" can be found here.

The event is organized by Romaška, International Women's Network in Estonia, NGO Mondo and Proyecto Mehhiko, with supported by the UNHCR Fund and Tiigi Seltsimaja.

More information about the International Women's Network in Estonia is available here.

