X!

Tartu festival to celebrate World Refugee Day this Saturday

News
Dalisa Cisneros (left) during the Ukranian Cultural Days event in Tallinn, 2023.
Dalisa Cisneros (left) during the Ukranian Cultural Days event in Tallinn, 2023. Source: Daria Medvedeva // International Women's Network in Estonia
News

Friday, June 20 is World Refugee Day. This year, to mark the occasion, a festival featuring dance and craft workshops, food from around, dancing, live music and more will take place on Saturday, June 14 in Tartu.

World Refugee Day was established in 2001, with the aim of celebrating and honoring refugees from around the world. This Saturday (June 14), at Tartu's Tiigi Seltsimaja, the "Flavors and Rhythms of the World" festival will celebrate World Refugee Day with vibrant dances, songs, food, music, and crafts from cultures around the world.

The event, which is organized by the International Women's Network in Estonia takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It includes dance performances by Indian studio "Duende" and Russian Roma group Romaška, along with live music from the Belarusian Society "Spadki," and Tartu's Ukrainian-Estonian Choir "Nadiia."

There will also be plenty of handicrafts and books on sale. Those attending are advised to bring cash and not to worry in case of bad weather – the festival will move indoors if it rains!

Last year, ERR News' Michael Cole spoke to Dalisa Cisneros from the International Women's Network in Estonia to find out more about the importance of World Refugee Day for Tartu's diverse international community. That article can be found here.

More information about the 2025 World Refugee Day event in Tartu "Flavors and Rhythms of the World" can be found here.

The event is organized by Romaška, International Women's Network in Estonia, NGO Mondo and Proyecto Mehhiko, with supported by the UNHCR Fund and Tiigi Seltsimaja.

More information about the International Women's Network in Estonia is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Fourth grade students struggling with transition to Estonian-language education

19:46

Bulgaria's Stiliana Nikolova dominates European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tallinn

19:30

EJL signs agreement with Norway to develop women's football and artificial pitches

18:52

Tartu festival to celebrate World Refugee Day this Saturday

18:17

Justice chancellor still waiting on requested car tax amendment

17:59

Estonian line judge's French Open final a poignant one this year

17:21

MP asks data watchdog to investigate classified gender equality bill

16:32

TV 10 youth olympics: Highlights from girls' and boys' events in Tallinn

16:27

Institute head: Estonia fueling soaring price level with tax hikes

16:02

Heiko Rannula's Legia Warsaw lose in heartbreaking fashion in Polish finals opener

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.06

Fall mushrooms popping up in Estonia's forests after erratic spring weather

12:48

Estonian journalist convicted of treason in Russian media case

10.06

Gallery: US star Justin Timberlake defies the rain to wow Estonian crowd

10.06

Estonian authority stops illegal sheep slaughter in Lääne-Viru County

08:23

Estonia among six EU nations voting against flight compensation regulation

10.06

Study: More and more people cannot afford to buy a home in Tallinn

12:16

Harri Tiido: On the nature of Russian power

10.06

Gallery: Palestinian foreign minister visits Estonia Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo