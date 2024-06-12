Festival for World Refugee Day to take place in Tartu this Saturday

Wednesday, June 20 is World Refugee Day. To mark the occasion, this Saturday (June 15), a festival featuring live music, a human library, workshops, a selection of international food and much more, will take place in Tartu. ERR News' Michael Cole spoke to Dalisa Cisneros from the International Women's Network in Estonia to find out more.

World Refugee Day was first established in 2001, with the aim of celebrating and honoring refugees from around the world. This Saturday (June 15), the Green Horizon Festival at Tartu's Nature House (Loodusmaja) seeks to do just that, by raising awareness of issues related to both environmental and social justice and celebrating the diversity of the community living in Estonia's second-largest city.

According to Dalisa Cisneros, co-founder of the International Women's Network in Estonia, Saturday's festival "is also an opportunity for Ukrainian and migrant-led small businesses to have visibility and share their talents with the local and international community, and for everyone to have a good time together."

Those attending the event will find a market with a diverse range of over 15 different vendors, including Ukrainian and migrant-led small businesses. Throughout the day, there will also be live international music and Ukrainian choirs, as well as a series of inclusive workshops and a selection of international food.

One of the more unique features of the festival is the inclusion of a "human library," where the audience (the readers) meet a person (the book) to hear their story and discuss some of the topics and interests they have in common. "The aim of this dynamic is to honor human dignity and break down prejudices by bringing people together with those they wouldn't normally meet," Cisneros explained.

Dalisa Cisneros (left) during the Ukrainian Cultural Days event in Tallinn, 2023. Source: Daria Medvedeva // International Women's Network in Estonia

The "human library" is one of many ways that organizations like the International Women's Network in Estonia, the Estonian Refugee Council and others try to foster personal relations between people from different backgrounds by highlighting the many things we all have in common.

"We need to see people beyond a status, as individuals with a unique identity, with their own stories of success and adversity and with the wish to live a fulfilling life, as all of us do," Cisneros said. "To see the opportunities to co-create a society that provides opportunities for everyone to prosper, to support those people, who find themselves in vulnerable situations and to focus efforts to build an equal community."

The Green Horizon Festival has the additional goal of raising awareness about different green solutions that people can implement in their everyday lives, "so everyone can enjoy a human and environmentally-friendly future together," Cisneros added.

"During the day, everyone can visit Tartu Nature House's conservatory and the exhibitions inside the building for free," she said. "We also have some tours by Tartu Nature House to educate people about environmental awareness and Climate Conscious Solutions that will be happening in parallel to the activities in the park, for the people who registered in advance."

Cisneros added that Saturday's event is just one of several that are coming up in Estonia in connection with World Refugee Day.

On Wednesday, June 20, the documentary "Long Distance Swimmer: Sara Mardini" will be screened free of charge at Tartu's Elektriteater. The movie follows the story of Sara, a former pro swimmer and refugee from war-torn Syria. Both Sara and her sister Yusra subsequently became international symbols of courage after heroically towing a bot containing 18 refugees to Greece. Yusra later went on to become an Olympic swimmer, while Sara continued in her mission to help refugees by volunteering with a Greek NGO.

Now facing a 20-year prison sentence for her humanitarian efforts, the movie explores Sara's life in Berlin as she battles legal challenges while continuing to stand as a beacon for refugees against rising anti-immigration sentiment.

The screening is followed by a live discussion with three Syrians who currently live in Estonia. Events like these provide a unique opportunity to find out more about their personal stories and experiences, as well as a starting point to foster deeper understanding.

"People can support with their curiosity," Cisneros said, when asked what else can be done to help.

"Get to know the people living in Estonia from diverse backgrounds, be involved in supporting the integration of migrants and refugees (forced migrants), build friendships and just be welcoming."

The Ukrainian Cultural Days event in Tallinn, 2023. Source: Daria Medvedeva // International Women's Network in Estonia

The Green Horizon Festival takes place at Tartu Nature House (Loodusmaja) on Saturday, June 15. More information is available here.

More information about the free screening of the documentary "Long Distance Swimmer: Sara Mardini" at Tartu Elektriteater can be found here.

On June 20, the "World Refugee Day Community Festival" is also taking place in Tallinn. More details can be found here.

